Church preschool director pleads no contest to embezzling $83K, a sum now repaid

A preschool director recently accused of embezzling more than $83,000 from a Roanoke church has paid that money back, plus additional restitution, but will have to wait until next year to learn the consequences of her criminal conviction.

Keisha Corine Christley, 34, pleaded no contest Monday in Roanoke Circuit Court to one count of embezzlement from St. Mark's Lutheran Church on Franklin Road.

Christley first started working at St. Mark's in 2014, and the following year became director of its preschool program.

At Monday's hearing, in a summary of the evidence against Christley, Roanoke Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Donald Wolthuis said the thefts were tied to the misuse of a credit card she was issued strictly for work expenses.

Even so, Wolthuis said, between 2016 and last spring, the card was used approximately 1,000 times for personal charges that added up to $83,473.

He said those were almost entirely "everyday-type transactions" which included cellphone and utility bills, hair and nail appointments, meals at dozens of restaurants, YMCA membership dues, $4,000 in cash withdrawals and 150 transactions at Kroger, totaling approximately $14,000.