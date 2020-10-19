Churches should 'trust, but verify' to avoid falling victim to scammers

Saved by Grace is just one of a number of churches around the Roanoke Valley that have recently fallen victim to thefts and schemes.

In 2018, Jared William Walters pleaded no contest to embezzling from New Century Church. Walters, 35 and the church's former chief financial officer and executive pastor, avoided prison largely at the request of the church, but he must repay $180,000 in monthly increments of at least $500. If he sticks to paying the minimum amount — and court records show he consistently has — it's an effort that will take more than 20 years.

Last fall, West End United Methodist Church's former secretary, Amy Mauck Krohmer, 44, was convicted of taking money. Prosecutors said that across two years, she siphoned off $200,000 by misusing the church's credit card and boosting her own paycheck. While she has paid back more than $10,000, she isn't scheduled to be sentenced until December.

+3 Man who admitted swindling 2 Roanoke churches heads to prison, is ordered to repay thousands Derrick Stewart had a plan in mind when he went to see Pastor Alvin Murdock back in the summ…

Earlier this year, bookkeeper Nicole Gibson Martin pleaded no contest to embezzling at Southview United Methodist Church, which reported $52,000 in missing funds. She is due to be sentenced to no more than four years. Her husband, Kim Martin, also a former church employee, faces a criminal charge as well.