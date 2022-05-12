Collinsville woman charged in riots at U.S. Capitol

A Collinsville woman has been charged with joining the riots at the U.S. Capitol, where federal authorities say she was photographed wearing a shirt that stated: “Yes, I’m a Trump girl.”

Jamie Lynn Ferguson, 44, was arrested Wednesday in Lynchburg. She appeared before a magistrate judge in Roanoke on Thursday and was released on a personal recognizance bond.

Ferguson was a member of the West Virginia National Guard at the time of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, according to court records.

The Office of Special Investigations of the U.S. Air Force contacted the FBI on Jan. 14, 2021, saying it had information suggesting that Ferguson had unlawfully entered the Capitol while it was being stormed by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Records show that Ferguson requested leave from the National Guard from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, stating that she planned to travel to Washington, D.C., a criminal complaint filed in Roanoke’s federal court states.

Authorities reviewed surveillance photographs that appeared to show Ferguson, wearing a hooded sweatshirt with the “Trump girl” phrase printed on the front, inside the Capitol’s Rotunda with a crowd of rioters.

FBI agents in West Virginia, where Ferguson previously lived, interviewed her in January 2021. Ferguson said she attended a rally that featured Trump speaking to a large crowd of supporters, then decided to go to the nearby Capitol “believing that she would be able to see the President again,” the complaint states.

Ferguson admitted entering the Capitol and staying for about 40 minutes, according to court records. She is charged with four misdemeanors: entering a restricted building, parading or demonstrating in the Capitol and two counts of disorderly conduct.

There is no evidence that Ferguson assaulted anyone or was armed, Magistrate Judge Robert Ballou was told at Thursday’s hearing. Assistant U.S. Attorney Charlene Day did not oppose her release on bond.

Ferguson’s attorney, Tim Anderson of Virginia Beach, could not be reached following the virtual hearing.

Sixteen months after the storming of the Capitol, federal authorities continue to make arrests in what they say was an attempt by Trump supporters to overturn the results of a 2020 election he lost to President Joe Biden. At the time of the insurrection, Congress was meeting to declare Biden the winner.

As of May 6, more than 810 people from across the country had been arrested, according to figures from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, D.C. The tally includes five men from Western Virginia, including two former Rocky Mount police officers. One pleaded guilty and the other was convicted by a jury earlier this year.

At the end of Thursday’s hearing, Ferguson’s case was transferred to U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

