Colorado man pleads guilty to I-81 road rage shooting

The man charged with shooting a delivery truck during a road rage incident June 17 on Interstate 81 has pleaded guilty, an attorney said Tuesday.

Daniel C. Clausell, of Aurora, Colorado, fled the scene of the incident. State police said he was taken into custody by U.S. marshals in northern California on July 6.

Clausell was extradited to Virginia, where he was charged on July 14 with two felonies: a hit and run and maliciously shooting at a vehicle.

Clausell pleaded guilty Monday in Roanoke County Circuit Court to both charges, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Bill Braxton said.

Braxton said no plea agreement was involved, and Clausell's sentencing hearing has been scheduled for March.

"I don't anticipate anything other than convictions on these two charges," Braxton said.

The prosecutor said that according to interviews conducted by police, Daniel King, of Roanoke was driving a box truck the morning of June 17, running a delivery route for his employer, Specialty Beverage LLC.

King told police that he was traveling along a curve of the northbound entrance ramp to Interstate 81 at the Electric Road (Virginia 419) interchange, when he encountered a maroon Mazda3, which was traveling the wrong way.

Braxton said the passenger side of the Mazda, driven by Clausell, struck the driver's side of King's truck. King told police that he immediately called his boss and began searching for the paperwork necessary for filing an accident report.

Both vehicles pulled to the side of the roadway, Braxton said, where King told police he saw Clausell exit the Mazda and approach his truck.

King was still on the phone with his boss when he heard shots fired, Braxton relayed, and King climbed into the floorboard of his cab.

Once the shots stopped, King got back up and observed Clausell with a pistol in his hand, getting back into the Mazda, Braxton relayed.

King told police that he took a photo of the vehicle, including its Colorado plate, before it pulled away from the scene. King provided the plate number to police, who circulated a photograph of the maroon car.

A search warrants certified in Roanoke County Circuit Court on July 22 said police identified Clausell as the owner of the Mazda through the vehicle's Colorado registration.

Police located a Facebook user profile for a man with Clausell's name "and presented the photo to Mr. King," the affidavit reads, "who confirmed it was indeed the person who was driving the Mazda who shot the pistol at his truck."

When Clausell was arrested nearly a month later, he admitted in an interview with police that he had been in an accident, Braxton said.

The prosecutor said Clausell told police that he was upset that, after he approached King's truck, King remained inside and appeared to ignore him.

Braxton said Clausell told police he became annoyed and angry, and he fired a pistol at the truck — three rounds into the tires and two into its radiator.

The search warrant reports that a state police crime scene technician "recovered four .40 caliber cartridge casings, bullets and bullet fragments from Mr. King's truck."

Clausell is being held at the Roanoke County-Salem Jail.