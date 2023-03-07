The Blacksburg community has rallied in support of a Jewish congregation after the sign on their community center was defaced with graffiti late last week.

Eric Hallerman, president of the Blacksburg Jewish Community Center, or BJCC, said "haters gonna hate." But at the end of the day, "love wins."

"We're part of a community here, and we feel supported by the community," Hallerman said Tuesday. "We're going to change the sign. We're going to go on doing what we do. And we're not going to let hate stop us from doing anything."

Blacksburg Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith said the town police department is investigating the incident.

"This is not reflective of our community's values. It's offensive, and we will address it," the mayor said Tuesday. "This is the kind of behavior we don't put up with."

Lt. Kale Craver of the Blacksburg Police Department said in email Tuesday that the agency's investigation of the incident is "active" and "cannot be commented on at this time."

"It would seem that perhaps Thursday night, but we're not sure when, somebody marked up the sign in front of our building," Hallerman said. "It says 'Blacksburg Jewish Community Center,' and the kinds of marks were very suggestive of anti-Semitic and racist coding."

Hallerman said an eyeball was drawn inside the Jewish star, suggesting "the so-called international Jewish conspiracy to run everything."

Additionally, the 'sburg' of Blacksburg was crossed out, as was the 'ish' of Jewish, so that the sign read "A Black Iz A Jew."

Hallerman became aware of the graffiti on Friday, when someone sent a photo of the damaged sign to the BJCC's email address. The community center president went to see the sign in person that afternoon and then reported it to the police.

"We were pretty alarmed, but what can you do? It's done," Hallerman said. "So, we decided, first things first, try and scrub it off."

But when he collected some cleaning supplies and went outside, Hallerman found a woman there, already scrubbing away.

"It ends up that she is the wife of the pastor of the church across the street," Hallerman said. "And she says, 'I find this offensive and I was going to take care of it myself.'"

As the pair began working together, passers-by noticed, and soon thereafter a photo of the sign was shared on Facebook. As of Monday morning, Hallerman said, "there were already over 100 comments in support at the congregation."

As he spoke with members of the press outside the community center Monday afternoon, Hallerman said he noticed more graffiti across the street on a traffic sign.

"I was pointing out the church that had helped us, and 'Wait a minute. Look at that sign over there. There are anti-Semitic symbols on it, too," Hallerman recalled. "The person signed it. It's like a graffiti signature. It's almost impossible to read. But, alright, we have your mark. We'll find you. If you did other things, we'll tie it to that. And if you're on camera for anything else, well, you're going to be in trouble for malicious mischief, possibly also for a hate crime. Now we're talking serious business."

Since eleven people were killed by a gunman inside a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018, Hallerman said Jewish congregations across America have "hardened their buildings."

"We used to have our doors wide open, if the weather was nice, when we had services," he said. "We don't do that anymore. We have two doors, and they're locked, and you knock, and we look through a webcam to determine whether we want to let you in. It didn't used to be like that in America."

Hallerman said the BJCC's board is in the process of accepting bids for the installation of better lighting and security cameras around the building.

"I wish we had the cameras going. If we had had that, we'd have more solid leads," he said. "We have very little other than that this graffiti guy seems to have gone through downtown and marked up other places."

Hallerman said he mentioned the graffiti incident during services on Saturday, and the congregation was "shaken up a little bit."

"We're a small community. We're 40 families. A number of us have in our recent past the trauma of the Holocaust. I'm the son of a Holocaust survivor. What happened in Europe is that neighbors didn't stand up for each other, didn't speak up," Hallerman said. "But, okay, people are stepping up."

Hallerman said Kevin Altizer, owner of Christiansburg-based signage company Signarama, offered to replace the sign for free.

"He basically said, 'This is an outrage in our town and I won't have it. I'm going to do all that I can to make this break for the good. Come by with the sign. I'll make a new one on the house.' And they did it," Hallerman said.

He picked up the new, graffiti-resistant sign Tuesday morning. It may be installed as early as Wednesday.