Company hired to evaluate Roanoke Police Department

The city of Roanoke has selected a public safety technical assistance company to assess the police department.

“I think it's always good to evaluate yourself, and see where your shortcomings are,” Mayor Sherman Lea said Friday. “Public safety is in the eye of the storm right now across the country. I think it's imperative that we continue to look at that.”

The selected analyzing vendor, Center for Public Safety Management LLC, will review the RPD’s “current organizational structure, staffing levels, and operations and develop options and recommendations to optimize effectiveness and efficiency in the management and delivery of law enforcement services to city residents,” the city said in a news release Thursday.

The city will pay the company about $95,000 for the work, which includes a charge for final, in-person presentation, based on the contract between the two.

CPSM is based in Washington, D.C., but has provided technical assistance to public safety offices across the continent, conducting “348 projects in 44 states and Canada and 256 jurisdictions,” according to the company’s website.

In Virginia, CPSM has completed a police chief selection project in Hampton and a comprehensive analysis of fire services in Leesburg.

CPSM’s analysis of the RPD will “involve examining the department’s current status, evaluating previous reports and recommendations, and reviewing information collected from interviews, meetings, and data collection,” the city’s press release reads. “CPSM will also review the department’s mission and strategic priorities to gain an understanding of current community needs, current allocation and distribution of resources, and current delivery of police services.”

CPSM will begin its work in Roanoke in January, and the results of the assessment will be expected in 2023. The analysis follows adjustments to pay scales in the city’s public safety offices that were approved about a year ago.

City Manager Bob Cowell said those “significant compensation increases” were “the latest effort to ensure our police department has the resources and information necessary to continue to deliver excellent service to our community, even in the midst of unprecedented challenges.”

“We were trying to do what we could to incentivize men and women to become police officers, and to support those that are there, to retain officers,” Lea said. “Police work is not the most popular work these days, and that field is getting to be very competitive, so we wanted to make sure we could stay in the game with what's happening in other cities with our police force.”

As of Oct. 19, the city manager’s office reported that the police department had 43 vacant positions. Caitlyn Cline, the department’s public information officer, confirmed Friday that positions remain vacant.

Lea said he thinks the department would be more efficient if it were fully-staffed.

“Our focus for the last several years has been on gun violence in our community, and there are some ideas that we have that may even help that. But you have to have the staff,” he said. “I'll get calls from people that say that they've called the police officers, and the police department takes a long period of time for them to get back. Those are the affects you feel when you when you're short-staffed, so I'm hoping we can really go a long way in fixing that problem.”

Chief Sam Roman said the department is “doing an excellent job,” but it is “also constantly trying to improve.”

“We attend the most elite training courses, acquire the newest and most efficient technology, and exceed national standards for law enforcement practices and policies,” Roman said in a statement included in the city’s press release. “I am confident that this organizational assessment will posture us for even greater accomplishments and enable us to continue producing the highest level of service to our community.”

Lea said Roman is “working as best he can with what he has,” but added he wants the city to do all it can to staff the department.