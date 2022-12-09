Competency evaluation ordered for man charged with threatening to kill President Biden

A competency evaluation has been ordered for a man who made threats over the phone to kill the president of the United States earlier this month.

Kevin C. Butler, 44, who is listed in state court documents under various Virginia addresses, was arrested Thursday and charged by federal authorities with making the threats.

Butler appeared in Roanoke federal court before Magistrate Judge Robert Ballou Friday for a motions hearing. Assistant U.S. Attorney Charlene Day had made a recommendation that Butler's ability to competently stand trial be evaluated.

Jeffrey B. Norman, a U.S. Secret Service senior special agent, testified Friday that Butler was being treated as a patient at Catawba Hospital, a state mental health facility in Roanoke County, when a probation office in Virginia Beach received a voicemail from Butler Dec. 1 containing threats to kill President Joe Biden.

A probation officer spoke with Butler over the phone the same day, and Butler again made threatening statements to kill the president and Secret Service agents at the White House.

Norman was informed of the threats through a Dec. 2 email and went to Catawba Hospital to interview Butler in person the next day.

During that interview in a conference room at the hospital, Norman testified Friday, Butler admitted to making the phone calls and to threatening to kill the president.

Norman said he understands that Butler was sent to Catawba Hospital after he "created a 911 disturbance" in Fairfax County in November.

Norman testified that Butler called 911 and claimed to have hostages at knife-point in a Safeway store. When police arrived on scene, Butler was there, but he was not armed and appeared to be mentally unstable.

An arrest warrant was not issued for Butler for the incident, Norman told the court, but he was detained through a "mental health order" and was later transferred to Catawba Hospital.

Norman testified that during his Dec. 3 interview, Butler said that he had been previously committed to at least six other mental health hospitals.

Norman said that during the interview Butler also "discussed in great detail" his plans to jump the White House fence and conduct the threatened shooting.

Norman testified that Butler mentioned a man named "Oscar" — Oscar Ramiro Ortega-Hernandez — who was charged with shooting at the White House in November 2011. Norman said Butler met Ortega-Hernandez in a Pennsylvania prison.

Norman said Butler also indicated that he was interested in receiving recognition for the planned shooting by sharing it in a live video stream on Facebook.

Norman also testified that Butler had "made it very clear he's an anarchist."

The secret service agent told the court that Butler has a tattoo on his hand of an "A" surrounded by a circle. Butler had also mentioned "Sons of Anarchy," a television series.

"He is definitely anti-government," Norman said, adding that Butler disagreed with military actions actions taken by former President Obama, when Biden was vice president.

Norman testified that Butler claimed access to a semi-automatic rifle. Norman said Butler was "fixated" on using the weapon, which he told Norman he would get from "a friend who owes him a favor."

Norman said hospital staff reported that Butler was capable of making medical decisions, and because Butler had refused further treatment, the hospital could do nothing else for him.

Butler was scheduled to be released from the facility on Dec. 4, and hospital staff was worried about Butler being on the street.

On Dec. 7, Norman testified, Butler made three more calls within one hour to the Virginia Beach probation office and again made threats to kill the president.

During those phone calls, Butler also made threats to kill the vice president, the first lady, the president's children and grandchildren, Day told the court.

The prosecutor said the "escalating" statements were concerning and brought into question Butler's "mental capability."

Monica Cliatt, a public defender assigned to represent Butler, questioned Norman's understanding of her client's medical history and current diagnosis.

Norman testified that in his conversations with Butler's nurse practitioner, Butler's medical history was not discussed, adding that his goal as an agent was to determine whether Butler was a current threat.

Norman said he and Butler's nurse practitioner had both observed that Butler is intelligent and has "no trouble organizing his thoughts."

"He was very selective Saturday [Dec. 3] in what he would discuss and what he would not," Norman said, adding that Butler did not provide the agent with any information about his family.

But Day noted that a full investigation of the federal criminal complaint has not been completed. She repeated her concerns about the escalation of Butler's threats and added that Butler's committal into seven mental health facilities "makes you wonder."

"It does," Cliatt said, joining the government in its request for a competency evaluation.

Ballou found reasonable cause to order the evaluation and ordered that Butler be committed to the custody of the U.S. Attorney General.