Confession in 2019 Franklin County homicide leads to manslaughter conviction

A Franklin County homicide case that temporarily stalled late last year was recently resolved after the defendant confessed to killing his friend, prosecutors said.
The case involved the death of James Edward Kirby, 68, whose body was found in his Rocky Mount home on Nov. 29, 2019. A medical examiner later determined that Kirby had died from manual strangulation.
In an April 28 hearing in Franklin County Circuit Court, Derry Dee Finney, 36, of Martinsville pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter, and to unauthorized use of a car. Through his plea agreement he received 10 years for the killing and three for the car theft. That combined term falls slightly above the midpoint of the overall sentencing guidelines of 12 years and seven months. Those results recently became available in the online court case record system.
Statements made at previous court hearings established that the two men were friends who had been at Kirby's home on the day of his death, the same evening Kirby's 2007 Jaguar went missing.
Home security cameras captured footage of Finney arriving at Kirby's Mamie Street house about 5 p.m., and Kirby could also be seen in the videos, still alive, as late as shortly before 9:30 p.m., according to prosecutors, who said they seemed to be watching television.
"Everything appeared to be normal up to that point," Franklin County Commonwealth's Attorney A.J. Dudley said in court.
But around 9:50 p.m., an alarm went off inside the home, and footage shows Finney leaving the home about 10 p.m., despite the ongoing alert, which can be heard in the video.
Police investigating the killing later found Kirby's Jaguar at Finney's Martinsville home, and while he admitted he had taken the car without permission, he told authorities that was because Kirby had been asleep when he left and he had been planning on returning it to his friend when he went back later that night.
At Finney's preliminary hearing in late 2020, Franklin County General District Judge George Jones declined to certify a murder charge against him, citing issues of probable cause and calling the case against him "very thin."
The following month, a grand jury separately returned indictments against Finney on charges of second-degree murder and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
A few months later, for reasons that remain unclear, Finney abruptly revised his initial statements to police.
"Mr. Finney provided an account that appears to be consistent with our evidence," Dudley said. "That account would include that he did in fact strangle Mr. Kirby."
One day after that admission — April 28 — Finney was back in court to enter his plea and be sentenced.
In Virginia, second-degree murder carries punishment that ranges between five and 40 years in prison; the maximum penalty for voluntary manslaughter is between one and 10 years. Finney had also faced the possibility of up to five years on the car theft charge.
He made no remarks at that hearing, but defense attorney Ed Cooley argued that the evidence indicated "a heat of passion-type manslaughter" stemming from a disagreement and a sudden fight.
Finney "was friends with Mr. Kirby, and he didn't mean for him to die," Cooley said in court.
"I think he even tried to revive him, initially, and then he panicked and took off."