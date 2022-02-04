Convenience store holdups spur 7-year sentence in Roanoke

A Blacksburg man will serve seven years for a rapid series of convenience store holdups that unfolded last year in Roanoke.

Raymond Michael Trigg II pleaded guilty to a spate of robberies — sometimes as many as two in one day — that took place over a single week in May.

It’s unclear what set off the robberies. Trigg, in a brief statement to the court, said only that he wanted to offer “my apologies for everything that went on.”

He spoke barely above a whisper as he entered his pleas to three of the robberies he was accused in. Other charges were withdrawn under a plea agreement.

In keeping with the agreement, Judge Onzlee Ware sentenced him to a total of 16 years, suspended after seven years are served.

Trigg also might face charges for a convenience store robbery reported in Montgomery County during the same period.

An initial case filed against him there was withdrawn in December to allow more time to review possible DNA evidence, officials said. The door was left open to reviving the charges later but online records listed no new developments Friday.

In Roanoke, authorities said, Trigg carried out a series of holdups using what appeared to be a handgun but was later found to be a BB gun.

The method was similar in each instance, said assistant prosecutor John McNeil. Cashiers would be approached by a man in a blue hoodie who would demand money and reveal part of the fake gun that he was carrying.

Trigg was caught near the scene of the last robbery reported on May 13, 2021, McNeil said. He had changed clothes but a search found the blue hoodie and BB gun stuffed into a nearby drain.

DNA analysis of the items matched Trigg, McNeil said.

Trigg will be on supervised probation for two years after his release. He is barred from the stores that were robbed.

