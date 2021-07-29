Counselor at Southwest Virginia pain clinic pleads guilty to prescription drug distribution

A counselor at a pain management and addiction clinic in Western Virginia has pleaded guilty to illegally distributing prescription medication.

Charles Wilson Adams of Dobson, North Carolina, worked for L5 Medical Holdings, which has locations in Christiansburg, Galax and Lynchburg, according to federal authorities.

At a hearing Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Abingdon, Adams admitted that he and other non-medical professionals controlled the treatment of patients, including prescribing them pain medications and Suboxone, which is used to treat opioid addiction, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“Adams chose to use his position to assist in the illegal distribution of powerful opioids rather than their use for legitimate medical purposes, thus causing additional harm to the community,” Acting U.S. Attorney Daniel Bubar said in the release.

It was not clear if Adams, 50, still works for L5 Medical Holdings. A call to a clinic official was not returned Thursday. Efforts to reach his attorneys were also unsuccessful.