Counselor at Southwest Virginia pain clinic pleads guilty to prescription drug distribution

A counselor at a pain management and addiction clinic in Western Virginia has pleaded guilty to illegally distributing prescription medication.
Charles Wilson Adams of Dobson, North Carolina, worked for L5 Medical Holdings, which has locations in Christiansburg, Galax and Lynchburg, according to federal authorities.
At a hearing Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Abingdon, Adams admitted that he and other non-medical professionals controlled the treatment of patients, including prescribing them pain medications and Suboxone, which is used to treat opioid addiction, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
“Adams chose to use his position to assist in the illegal distribution of powerful opioids rather than their use for legitimate medical purposes, thus causing additional harm to the community,” Acting U.S. Attorney Daniel Bubar said in the release.
It was not clear if Adams, 50, still works for L5 Medical Holdings. A call to a clinic official was not returned Thursday. Efforts to reach his attorneys were also unsuccessful.
Adams pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to use the DEA registration number of another to distribute controlled substances, one count of conspiring to distribute Suboxone, and one count of conspiring to distribute oxycodone, hydrocodone, morphine, methadone and fentanyl.
He was allowed to remain free pending a sentencing set for Oct. 29.
Suboxone, which can be dangerous if not used as prescribed, was given using the DEA registrations of health care providers who sometimes were in different states and never saw the patients, according to the news release.
As a growing number of people in Southwest Virginia die from overdoses of fentanyl and other prescription medications, federal authorities say they will continue investigations like the one that led to charges against Adams.