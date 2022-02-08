Court appoints attorney to represent Blacksburg murder suspect Flint

CHRISTIANSBURG — Jamel Duquon Flint, the 24-year-old Roanoke man accused of murdering a high school student in a downtown Blacksburg shooting late Friday, had his first court hearing Tuesday and had an attorney appointed to defend him.

Flint appeared in Montgomery County General District Court via a video link from jail. Judge Randal Duncan asked him if the financial forms he had filled out were accurate and after Flint said they were, Duncan said that he qualified to have an attorney appointed.

The judge then named Naomi Huntington of Radford to defend Flint.

Flint is charged with first-degree murder for The slaying of Patrick Henry High School senior Isiah Robinson. Flint also is charged with four counts of attempted murder and with using a gun to commit a felony.

Flint has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 14. Duncan said that Flint's attorney could request a bond hearing before then if Flint wants to be considered for release pending resolution of his charges.

A second man, Jalen Mykal Pierce of Roanoke, was arrested Monday as being an accessory after the fact to murder. He does not yet have a court hearing scheduled.

This story will be updated.