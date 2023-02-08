Roanoke Circuit Court indictments filed Monday have identified the victims of the city’s first four homicides of 2023: Michael Douglas Hancock, James Lee Moore Jr., Avianna Nicole Adams and Christopher Ryan Sinram.

Roanoke police have a made an arrest in connection with each homicide, but the department has not identified any of the victims.

The regional state medical examiners office confirmed Wednesday that Moore and Sinram both died from gunshot wounds, to the chest and head, respectively.

The office was "unable to release any information" related to the cause or manner of Hancock's death, and Adams' case "is still pending."

Hancock died in the city’s first confirmed shooting of the year on Jan. 8. Police said officers found him with a gunshot wound inside a residence in the 800 block of 30th Street Northwest. He was 64 years old, according to his obituary published by the Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

Charlotte Renee Saunders, 48, of Roanoke was indicted Monday on two felony charges — first-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony — in connection with Hancock’s death.

Saunders was arrested Jan. 15 “in reference to unrelated charges,” according to a search warrant certified in circuit court on Jan. 17. But she “gave a detailed account regarding her involvement with” the incident that killed Hancock, the affidavit continues, and was charged with the homicide.

Moore was the year’s second fatal shooting victim. He died Jan. 11, when officers found him unresponsive with a gunshot wound inside a residence in the 2300 block of Delaware Avenue Northwest. He was 39 years old, according to A. E. Grier & Sons Funeral and Cremation, based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Officers arrested Marcus Delleon Williamson, 51, of Roanoke at scene. He was indicted Monday on three felony charges: first-degree murder, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and possessing a firearm as a violent felon. Williamson’s middle name has also appears as “De Leon” in Roanoke City Jail records.

Adams, the youngest of the year’s victims at 4 years old, died Jan. 24, three days after she was rushed to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

On Jan. 21, Roanoke’s 911 center got a call about an injured child in the 2100 block of Russell Avenue in the city's Norwich neighborhood. Roanoke Fire-EMS Department personnel got there first and took Adams, who was unresponsive, to the hospital.

Police arrived next, and a man at the residence told officers that the girl’s injuries were accidental. But investigators found that Adams’ injuries were “critical and did not appear to have been caused by an accident,” police said.

Police charged Jonathan Shaquille Anderson, 32, of Roanoke with malicious wounding on Jan. 23. When Adams died from her injuries on Jan. 24, Anderson was charged with second-degree murder.

Anderson was indicted Monday on three felony charges: first-degree murder, child neglect and abuse and cruelty and injuries to a child.

According to her obituary, Adams was “a brave and adventurous little angel with a smile that could light your soul,” according to her obituary published by the Lotz Funeral Home. “This precious girl also saved many lives in her tragic end. She will be truly missed and is extremely loved.”

Sinram is the city’s most recent fatal shooting victim. He died Jan. 25 outside a residence in the 700 block of Hunt Avenue Northwest. He was 47 years old, according to his obituary published by Oakey’s Funeral Service & Crematory.

Witnesses on the scene identified the suspect of the shooting as he was trying to run away, and police caught and arrested Christopher Arias, 20, of Roanoke — Sinram’s stepson. He was originally charged with second-degree murder.

Arias was indicted Monday on two felony charges: first-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. Anna Arias-Sinram, Sinram’s wife and Arias’ mother, said she feels that the city’s justice and health systems have failed her family.

“We are dealing with the loss of a husband, a father, a best friend and also grieving loss of a child, a brother, a kid who has struggled for so long with mental health issues,” Arias-Sinram said Wednesday.

The mother said that Arias called 911 about a year ago because “he was concerned that he was going to hurt himself or someone else and he wanted to be hospitalized.”

Arias-Sinram said police picked up her son and took him to the emergency room, but “the hospital never followed up, and neither did the police department. Not even so much as a phone call.”

Arias attempted to commit suicide shortly after that, the mother said, and he was hospitalized for about a week.

“We begged them not to release him. He wasn't ready to come home. They didn't listen,” Arias-Sinram said. “And unfortunately my husband is the one who paid for it with his life. I will never understand how easy it was for my son to get a gun.”

The mother said her son bought the firearm from “a friend’s older brother,” but she doesn’t understand how “he was able to use it on a repeated basis at the shooting range,” where she thought he would have had to present “proof of ownership and registration.”

“I'm not really sure how that worked that they allowed him to bring his own firearm when he wasn't even old enough to purchase one,” Arias-Sinram said. “That didn't send up any red flags to anyone.”

The mother thinks gun violence in the city will continue because it’s not easy to access mental health care or inpatient treatment facilities, “particularly dual diagnosis treatment facilities for people who have mental illness and substance abuse issues,” and “especially for people who are on state-funded insurance.”

“My advice to anyone out there who is concerned about a loved one that seems to be struggling or hasn't been themselves: Listen to your gut. Trust your intuition,” Arias-Sinram said. “If you feel like they need help, tell someone. It's better to be uncomfortable and have somebody be a little upset with you than to end up with a loss of life, whether it be an actual death or a life that's lost spent behind bars. We only get one chance. That's it, and it goes by so fast. If you know someone's hurting, do something. You might just save someone's life.”