Court papers: Jeffrey grant application contained 'probable material false claims'

Police say they are investigating evidence that Roanoke Councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. made false statements about lost revenue and personnel to obtain a $7,500 grant to assist his magazine through the pandemic last year.

In recently filed court papers, police provided details about the recent filing of two felony counts of obtaining money by false pretenses against Jeffrey as being related to $7,500 grants given to to each of two Jeffrey-owned businesses. The city of Roanoke Small Business Recovery Grant program paid the grants last year before Jeffrey took office.

One application, filed for the benefit of Jeffrey Media, publisher of ColorsVA, an issues and lifestyle monthly circulating in the Roanoke area, contained “probable material false claims” about the revenue loss and employee issues, Lt. E.M. Thiel of Roanoke police wrote in a request for a search warrant.

Jeffrey is the owner and CEO of Jeffrey Media.

According to the application, whose accuracy Jeffrey verified with his signature, Jeffrey Media “was hit hard by COVID. Our clients (advertisers) have cancelled and stop [sic] their advertising agreements with us. The impact has cost the business around 28k in cancelled contracts.”