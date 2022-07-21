Covington council reacts to felony charges against treasurer by transferring financial authority

COVINGTON — Responding to criminal charges lodged earlier this week against Covington's treasurer, the city council has voted to shift financial oversight to another municipal department.

State police on Tuesday charged Theresa A. Hamilton, 60, of Covington, with three felony counts of possession of narcotics. She also was charged with a misdemeanor count of divulging confidential tax information.

The city council called a special meeting later that day and voted to transfer operational authority from Harrison to the city's director of finance, an emergency step permitted by the city’s charter.

Otherwise, "all operations at the treasurer’s office will continue as normal and all office staff will remain to perform daily operations," city attorney Mark Popovich said in a statement released Thursday.

“It is city council’s intention to continue this shift in operational control over that office until such time as the legal process has reached a formal conclusion and/or a new treasurer is elected by the citizens of the city of Covington,” he added.

“The Virginia Auditor of Accounts has recommended that the city perform a forensic audit, which will be done over the coming weeks,” Popovich’s statement continued. “The city wishes to assure the public that it will do everything it can to assuage any concerns the public may have regarding control of public funds during this difficult time.”

Harrison was booked and released Tuesday from the Alleghany Regional Jail on a $2,500 unsecured bond, state police said.

She was reelected in November to a second four-year term as treasurer.

In Virginia, municipal treasurers are the chief financial officers for their localities, collecting local taxes and fees, and making payments on behalf of the local government.