Covington council returns financial responsibilities to elected treasurer

COVINGTON — Covington City Council returned the responsibilities of treasurer to Theresa A. Harrison after its meeting on Tuesday, the city attorney said.

Harrison, 61, of Covington was charged in July with three felony counts of drug possession and one misdemeanor count of divulging confidential tax documents.

After Harrison's arrest, city council transferred her responsibilities as the elected municipal treasurer to Covington's director of finance.

City Attorney Mark Popovich confirmed in an email Wednesday that council had "rescinded its prior decision."

"She is permitted to resume her job as treasurer immediately," Popovich wrote.

Harrison's attorney Paul Beers said Monday that she had entered into a plea agreement in Alleghany County Circuit Court, and the charges against her had been taken under judicial advisement.

If Harrison keeps the terms of her court agreement, which calls for her enrollment in drug classes, treasurer ethics studies and community service, the charges will be dismissed.

Beers said Harrison had been on administrative leave with pay since the council's July decision to shift financial duties away from her.