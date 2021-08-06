Covington man accused in U.S. Capitol riot arrested on new, unrelated charges

Less than a month after a Covington man charged in the U.S. Capitol riot was placed on house arrest, he faces new charges of assaulting a member of his household.

Prosecutors cited the charges Friday in asking that bond for Joshua Dillon Haynes be revoked while he awaits trial in Washington, D.C.’s federal court.

Later in the day, U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Harvey wrote that he had already ordered Haynes’ arrest on July 30, based on an earlier report that he had violated the conditions of his bond. A hearing will be held later on whether his bond should be revoked.

Haynes, 39, currently is being held in the Allegheny Regional Jail on charges of malicious wounding, strangulation and multiple misdemeanor charges of assaulting a family member.

Should Harvey revoke a federal bond that required Haynes to stay out of trouble while on home arrest, he would remain in jail on the insurrection charges even if he was released on the state charges.

According to a motion filed Friday in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, Hayes was arrested July 27 at his Covington home on the domestic violence charges and one count of property destruction.