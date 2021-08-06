Covington man accused in U.S. Capitol riot arrested on new, unrelated charges

Less than a month after a Covington man charged in the U.S. Capitol riot was placed on house arrest, he faces new charges of assaulting a member of his household.
Prosecutors cited the charges Friday in asking that bond for Joshua Dillon Haynes be revoked while he awaits trial in Washington, D.C.’s federal court.
Later in the day, U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Harvey wrote that he had already ordered Haynes’ arrest on July 30, based on an earlier report that he had violated the conditions of his bond. A hearing will be held later on whether his bond should be revoked.
Haynes, 39, currently is being held in the Allegheny Regional Jail on charges of malicious wounding, strangulation and multiple misdemeanor charges of assaulting a family member.
Should Harvey revoke a federal bond that required Haynes to stay out of trouble while on home arrest, he would remain in jail on the insurrection charges even if he was released on the state charges.
According to a motion filed Friday in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, Hayes was arrested July 27 at his Covington home on the domestic violence charges and one count of property destruction.
“There is probable cause to believe that the defendant committed multiple violations of state law while he was on home incarceration for his criminal conduct on Jan. 6,” the motion stated.
Citing Haynes’ “lengthy pattern of abusive conduct” and an assault conviction in 2015, the government argued that he is a danger to the public. In a brief response, Haynes’ attorney wrote that he is aware of the new changes and will file a motion for bond review “if circumstances change.”
A hearing on the government’s motion had not been scheduled Friday.
Haynes is one of four Western Virginia men among the more than 500 people charged so far with storming the Capitol building while Congress was meeting to certify the results of an election won by President Joe Biden.
The insurrection happened shortly after then-President Donald Trump urged a crowd of supporters to “fight like hell” against an election that he claimed was rigged. Courts have found no evidence of widespread voter fraud.
According to federal court filings, Haynes was captured on video destroying equipment belonging to the news media outside the Capitol before entering the building with a horde of other Trump supporters.
“They had to run away from us and leave all their equipment so we destroyed it,” read a text attributed to Haynes that was included in an affidavit in Roanoke’s federal court following his arrest.
“i Kicked the fake news ass,” he allegedly wrote.
Haynes was also photographed wearing a mask while standing in the office of an unidentified U.S. senator, according to court filings.
He is charged with destruction of property, entering the Capitol without permission, disorderly conduct and obstructing an official proceeding.
Following his arrest in early July, Haynes was ordered to undergo a mental evaluation and to remain in his house except for court appearances and other court-approved appointments. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 28.