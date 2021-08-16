Covington man charged in Capitol riot now being held without bond

Joshua Dillon Haynes is now being held without bond on two sets of charges: that he participated in the Capitol Hill riot, and that he later committed assault while on house arrest.

A magistrate judge in Washington, D.C.’s federal court revoked Haynes’ bond on Friday.

Federal prosecutors had first made the request that his house arrest be terminated, based on domestic violence charges for which he is currently being held without bond in Allegheny County.

Haynes’ attorney on the federal charges then joined in that request, writing in court papers that “in the event of conviction, he will receive credit for time served.”

The 39-year-old Covington man was placed on house arrest in early July, following charges that he joined other supporters of former President Donald Trump in storming the Capitol on Jan. 6 in an effort to prevent Congress from certifying an election that was won by President Joe Biden.

On July 27, he was charged with malicious wounding, strangulation and assault of a family member.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.