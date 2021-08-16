 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Covington man charged in Capitol riot now being held without bond

Covington man charged in Capitol riot now being held without bond

{{featured_button_text}}
Haynes in Crypt

According to an affidavit filed in federal court, this still image taken from a video shows a man later identified as Joshua Dillon Haynes on Jan. 6 in the U.S. Capitol Crypt.

 U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia

Joshua Dillon Haynes is now being held without bond on two sets of charges: that he participated in the Capitol Hill riot, and that he later committed assault while on house arrest.

A magistrate judge in Washington, D.C.’s federal court revoked Haynes’ bond on Friday.

Federal prosecutors had first made the request that his house arrest be terminated, based on domestic violence charges for which he is currently being held without bond in Allegheny County.

Haynes’ attorney on the federal charges then joined in that request, writing in court papers that “in the event of conviction, he will receive credit for time served.”

The 39-year-old Covington man was placed on house arrest in early July, following charges that he joined other supporters of former President Donald Trump in storming the Capitol on Jan. 6 in an effort to prevent Congress from certifying an election that was won by President Joe Biden.

On July 27, he was charged with malicious wounding, strangulation and assault of a family member.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Laurence Hammack covers environmental issues, including the Mountain Valley Pipeline, and business and enterprise stories. He has been a reporter for The Roanoke Times for more than three decades.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert