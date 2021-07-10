Covington man charged in U.S. Capitol riot placed on home arrest

A Covington man has been placed on home arrest while he awaits trial on charges of participating in the Jan. 6 invasion of the nation’s Capitol.

Joshua Dillon Haynes was also ordered to receive a mental health evaluation after appearing in Washington, D.C.’s federal court Thursday via a virtual hearing, according to court records.

Haynes is one of more than 300 people — including three others from Western Virginia — who have been charged with storming the Capitol building while Congress met to certify the results of an election in which Donald Trump was defeated by now-President Joe Biden.

The insurrection happened after Trump told thousands of his supporters to “fight like hell” against an election that he still insists was stolen from him. There has been no evidence to support his allegations of widespread voter fraud.

Earlier this month, Haynes was charged with entering the Capitol building without permission, disorderly conduct, obstructing an official proceeding and damaging the equipment of news media crews that were covering the uprising.

Magistrate Judge Michael Harvey ordered Haynes to stay in his home except for court appearances and other court-approved appointments, pending a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 28.