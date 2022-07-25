Covington man gets five years for Craig County fatal shooting

A Covington man was sentenced Monday in Craig County Circuit Court to five years in prison for killing someone he once called his friend.

Jerimiah Christian Bradshaw, 30, was indicted late last year on a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of Christopher Bud Broughman, 28, also of Covington, on late Aug. 5 or Aug. 6, 2021.

The murder charge was amended to a voluntary manslaughter charge in April, when Bradshaw entered a guilty plea.

On Monday, Judge Joel Branscom sentenced Bradshaw to 10 years in prison with five years suspended, according to Virginia's court case information system. Once released, Bradshaw will be placed on supervised probation for four years.

Craig County Commonwealth's Attorney Matthew Dunne said Monday that the recommended sentencing range for Bradshaw's charge was capped at five years and eight months. The maximum sentence for a voluntary manslaughter charge in Virginia is 10 years.

Dunne said Bradshaw's five-year sentence was an "appropriate resolution" to a "unique case."

Bradshaw's attorney, Malcolm Doubles, could have argued Bradshaw acted in self-defense when he shot Broughman, Dunne said.

"The facts of the case were that the deceased broke into the defendant's home and came at him, so to speak, with an axe handle or a hickory stick," Dunne said.

Bradshaw was with Broughman's estranged wife when Broughman entered the residence. Broughman approached Bradshaw, and then Broughman was shot six times.

But Dunne said what Bradshaw did after the violent encounter, but before Broughman's death was reported, didn't support a self-defense claim.

"He shot the guy, and the guy's laying there bleeding to death, and he steps over the body, walks to the kitchen, grabs food, and then takes the deceased man's wife and the deceased man's truck and goes to the deceased man's house in Covington, where he makes love to the deceased man's wife," Dunne said. "Those were all things that were inconsistent with the claim of self-defense, from my perspective. And those are things I pointed out to the judge."

Broughman died at the scene of the shooting, and Bradshaw was arrested later on Aug. 6.

In a statement that Bradshaw made to Virginia State Police, Dunne said, Bradshaw reported using two firearms in relation to the incident.

Bradshaw told police he used a pistol to shoot Broughman and a rifle to fire a shot into the air, Dunne relayed, to dissuade Broughman from advancing farther.

Dunne said whether Bradshaw used both weapons to shoot Bradshaw remains unclear. But he maintained that at least two firearms were "manipulated" by the defendant.

Dunne said Bradshaw had only two misdemeanors on his record prior to the incident.

Dunne said Bradshaw's case originated outside of Craig County.

"This was very, very close to the county line of Alleghany," Dunne said. "Most of the actors involved really had their roots in Covington. The deceased and the defendant were actually friends prior to this issue."

Bradshaw is currently being held at the Botetourt-Craig Regional Jail.

Botetourt County Sheriff Matt Ward said Monday that Bradshaw had already spent 350 days in the jail. But Dunne said he will soon be transferred to a state facility.