Covington treasurer arrested, faces felony drug charges

Covington's treasurer was arrested Tuesday on drug related charges, Virginia State Police said.

Theresa A. Harrison, 60, of Covington, was charged with three felony counts of possession of Schedule II narcotics and one misdemeanor count of divulging confidential tax information, according to a state police press release.

Harrison was booked and released Tuesday from the Alleghany Regional Jail on a $2,500 unsecured bond., state police said.

According to Virginia’s circuit court case information system, a warrant had been out for Harrison’s arrest for about a week.

She was indicted on all four charges by a grand jury in Alleghany County Circuit Court on July 11. Harrison is scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 1.

The system lists July 1, 2019, Aug. 1, 2019, and Sept. 1, 2019, as the dates of the drug-related offenses and July 13, 2021 as the date of the tax-related charge.

State police officials said they will make no further comments, as the case is an active investigation.

Covington’s city website confirms Harrison’s position as treasurer. But City Manager Krystal Onaitis indicated that may change.

“Obviously, these charges are serious and are of great concern to city council,” Onaitis said in an email Tuesday afternoon. The council was to hold a specially called meeting Tuesday evening to consider a measure to transfer the treasurer's duties to the city's director of finance, as the city charter allows.

Harrison was reelected to a second term as treasurer in November with nearly 60% of the vote, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.