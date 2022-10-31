Covington treasurer's drug and tax charges taken under advisement

Criminal charges filed against the treasurer of Covington were taken under advisement Monday by an Alleghany County Circuit Court judge.

Theresa Ann Harrison, 61, of Covington was charged in July with three felony counts of possession of a Schedule I or II drug and one misdemeanor count of divulging confidential tax documents.

After her arrest, Harrison was released from Alleghany Regional Jail on a $2,500 unsecured bond, and Covington City Council transferred her responsibilities as treasurer to the city’s director of finance.

Harrison appeared in court Monday with her lawyer, Paul Beers, who said his client had entered into a plea agreement with the commonwealth, represented by special prosecutor Paul McAndrews, the commonwealth’s attorney for Campbell County.

“Harrison has not been convicted of any offenses, and the parties do not expect her to be convicted of any offenses,” Beers said in a phone call Monday afternoon.

Beer said Harrison pleaded guilty to the drug-related charges, but Judge Edward Stein did not accept the plea, instead taking the charges under advisement.

That advisement period will last 18 months, pursuant to Virginia’s first offender statute. During that time, Harrison has agreed to take “drug classes,” Beers said, and complete 100 hours of community service.

On the tax-related charge, Harrison has not entered any plea.

“She maintains her innocence,” Beers said. “The court does not find her guilty or make any findings with respect to that at all.”

The charge was taken under advisement for 12 months, and Harrison has agreed to complete six hours of study of the “ethical and statutory responsibilities of treasurers.”

If Harrison keeps the terms of her agreements with the court, all four charges will be dismissed.

“The upshot is that she entered the courtroom today and not been convicted of any offenses, and she leaves the courtroom today not being convicted of any offenses under this arrangement,” Beers said.

The lawyer said Harrison retains her title as Covington’s treasurer, and she’s on administrative leave with pay, “ready to report for duty” whenever the city is ready to have her back.