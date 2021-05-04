Criminal investigation of Mountain Valley Pipeline ends with no charges

A two-year criminal investigation of the Mountain Valley Pipeline has concluded with no charges filed.

In a report filed Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the lead partner in the project said it was informed last month that a federal investigation was completed, “without an adverse determination to the MVP joint venture.”

Mountain Valley spokeswoman Natalie Cox said it was the company’s understanding that there was no finding of wrongdoing, and that no criminal or civil action would be taken.

The case began more than two years ago with a complaint by Preserve Bent Mountain, a Roanoke County group that had been fighting the natural gas pipeline for years.

Representatives for the group presented a large amount of evidence to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Roanoke, asking it to investigate possible violations of the Clean Water Act and other federal laws.

While Mountain Valley has repeatedly run afoul of administrative regulations meant to keep muddy runoff from contaminating nearby streams and rivers, a criminal charge would have carried a higher burden of proof.

Brian McGinn, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, declined to comment Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}