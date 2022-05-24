Daleville Kroger evacuated after robbery, bomb threat

Daleville Kroger employees said a man robbed a cash register and left a bomb in the store Monday evening, the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office said.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m., Botetourt’s emergency operations center received a 911 call from an employee at the store reporting a robbery, according to a press release.

The employee said a man approached one of their cashiers carrying a bag reportedly containing an explosive device and demanded that the clerk give him money.

The man then fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash. He left the bag, containing the reported explosive, inside the store.

The suspect was seen leaving the parking lot in what witnesses said was a gray sedan, possibly a BMW, without a front license plate.

Witnesses said the suspect was wearing dark sunglasses with a white bandana covering his face, a light gray sweatshirt and black pants.

The sheriff’s office said deputies arrived on scene minutes after the store clerk made the call. The store was evacuated as a precaution until the Virginia State Police Explosives Unit could examine the reported explosive.

Police were still on scene as of 10:30 p.m. Monday. The incident is still under investigation.

The sheriff’s office asks that anyone who may have information or who witnessed the vehicle or subject in the Kroger parking lot is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Hosey at 540-928-2243.

