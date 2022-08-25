Deadlocked jury dismissed in Buena Vista gas station explosion case

LEXINGTON — A Rockbridge Circuit judge dismissed a jury that failed to reach a verdict Thursday in the case against the man accused of causing the Buena Vista gas station explosion that killed four people in 2019.

A hearing will be held later on whether a mistrial will be declared, or on the defense's request that the charges be dismissed.

On May 10, 2019, Phillip Ray Westmoreland, 53, of Roanoke delivered fuel to the gas tanks behind the South River Market.

Within an hour of the delivery, the tanks exploded, killing one store patron and three store employees, including the owner. Westmoreland was charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in 2021 for their deaths.

“Today’s result is a victory for Phillip Westmoreland,” his attorney, Rob Dean, said Thursday. “The commonwealth had the burden of convincing 12 people to all agree beyond a reasonable doubt that his actions on May 10, 2019, constituted involuntary manslaughter. And the commonwealth was not able to meet their burden. He’s presumed innocent, and he’s still innocent, and he maintains his innocence.”

Westmoreland’s trial in Rockbridge County Circuit Court began Aug. 15.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Jared Moon and deputy prosecutor Mary Lester called more than 30 witnesses. Dean called two experts in engineering.

At about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, the jury of seven men and five women began deliberating, and after three hours of discussion, it requested a recess.

Deliberations resumed at 9 a.m. Thursday, and about two hours later, the jury requested to review the interview Virginia State Police conducted with Westmoreland just hours after the explosion occurred. Once a CD player was acquired for the jury, their deliberations resumed again.

At approximately 2 p.m., the jury foreman presented a note to Judge Christopher Russell.

“The jury is unable to reach a verdict,” Russell read.

Dean and Moon agreed to ask the jury to continue deliberating, and an additional instruction was read to the 12 jurors.

The instruction is known among attorneys as the “Allen Charge.” It reminds a jury that its decision must be unanimous, and it directs them to continue deliberations, encouraging individual members to reexamine their views and change their opinions, if it can be done without sacrificing their individual judgment.

The jurors returned to the deliberation room, and at 3:45 p.m. they had another note for Russell.

Russell told the court that the note was similar to the first. It, too, said that the jury was unable to reach a verdict.

“This one says, ‘not moving,’” the judge said.

Upon a question from Russell, the jury foreman said, “We’ve been quite deliberate,” adding that the remaining differences in conscience between jury members were “intractable.”

“This is a very complex case,” Dean said in his interview. “It involved experts on both sides who had to educate the jury about the engineering behind fuel systems and petroleum delivery. It’s not rare for a jury to take this much time to carefully examine the evidence. But they deliberated for two days, and they could not agree beyond a reasonable doubt that he was guilty of the crimes that were alleged.”

Russell thanked the jury for their attentiveness and diligence to their duty before dismissing them.

Once the jury had left the courtroom, Dean expressed an interest in renewing a motion to have Westmoreland’s charges dismissed.

The judge announced that he wanted to delay declaring a mistrial in the case, and the courtroom was dismissed, too.

Dean indicated that a hearing about a potential mistrial ruling would most likely be scheduled for a day in September.

“The commonwealth does have the option, if they so choose, after a mistrial is declared, to reconvene a second jury trial at some date into the future,” Dean said. “But we look forward to speaking to the judge first about our motion.”

Dean said Russell will have to make a decision about the defense’s motion to dismiss the charges in the next 30 to 60 days.

“He agreed to do that after the jury was discharged today,” Dean said. “The commonwealth will have to make a decision about whether to bring this case for a second trial or to allow both sides to move on. We hope that both sides can move on.”

Dean said Westmoreland was “relieved” when he heard that the jury was hung.

“He wants this to be over. He wants to get on with his life,” Dean said. “I think this jury, by not being able to return a guilty verdict, spoke loud and clear that Mr. Westmoreland is innocent of the crimes that are alleged. The case itself procedurally is still pending. But this is a result that we can all point to.”