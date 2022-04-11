Deadly force used legally in North Lakes police shooting, prosecutor finds

Roanoke County's prosecutor has determined that the police officer who fatally shot a man in the North Lakes community in November legally used deadly force.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Brian T. Holohan said he had conducted an independent review of the police department’s investigation of the shooting that left dead Shawn Alan Smith, 52.

“The crucial legal question regarding the killing of Shawn Smith is whether the police officer who fired the fatal shots was reasonably in fear of death or serious bodily injury due to an overt act, indicative of imminent danger, by the deceased,” Holohan wrote in his review released Friday. “It is reasonable to infer from Smith’s actions that he willfully and knowingly placed the officer in fear that he had a firearm and was about to open fire.”

At approximately 7 p.m. Nov. 26, Roanoke County police officers responded to a call about a domestic dispute involving a weapon in the 4900 block of Lantern Street. Officers set up a perimeter around the residence occupied by Smith, who they believed had a handgun.

Police made several failed attempts to negotiate with Smith, who denied from his back porch having a gun in the house. The police officer who later fired the fatal shots told Smith “that the report of a gun being involved made the officer ‘worried’ for his life,” Holohan wrote.

“Smith responded, ‘If that was the case I would’ve shot you by now.’ Smith then went back into the house. He reemerged from the house and pointed a flashlight with a strobe function into the police officer’s eyes,” Holohan wrote.

“Is that a flashlight or a gun?” the officer asked Smith, according to an audio recording caught on the officer’s personal microphone.

“I don’t know. You tell me. Am I pointing it at you?” Smith said.

“I don’t know,” the officer said.

“Then shoot me,” Smith said.

Then, Holohan wrote, Smith began to move toward the officer, “holding his hands at chest level pointing in the police officer’s direction.”

“The officer could tell Smith had something in his hand in addition to the flashlight, but could not clearly see the object due to the light flashing in his eyes,” Holohan wrote. “After the police officer gave Smith a final command to drop the objects he had in his hand, the police officer, believing his life was in danger, fired two shots from his issued patrol rifle.”

Smith died at the scene. Police found a large hunting knife and a flashlight near his body, but “despite an exhaustive search, police could not locate a firearm on the porch or in the residence.”

The officer who shot Smith was placed on administrative leave after the shooting. He has not been identified, but he is an active employee, county public information officer Amy Whittaker confirmed in an email Monday.

Roanoke County's 140 sworn officers do not wear body cameras, but are equipped with microphones. The audio recorded by those microphones is examined during investigations and was made available to Holohan, Whittaker said.

Roanoke County Police Chief Howard Hall concurred with Holohan’s determination.

“A separate administrative investigation into the use of force was conducted by the police department’s Professional Standards Unit and found that the officer had complied with policy,” Hall said in the county’s press release.

But Terry Grimes and Melvin Williams, attorneys representing Smith’s wife, Lori Smith, aren’t satisfied.

The attorneys announced Friday that they intend to file a civil suit against “the members of the Roanoke County Police Department responsible for Shawn’s death,” Williams said in an email Monday.

The attorneys have maintained that Smith was struggling with a “mental health crisis” that called for a different response from responding police officers.

“The Roanoke County Police Department treated the situation as a SWAT team event and markedly and unnecessarily escalated the situation,” the attorneys’ press release said.

As officers were responding to the domestic dispute call, other officers were transporting Lisa Smith to the Roanoke County magistrate’s office to obtain an Emergency Custody Order for her husband.

“The magistrate issued the ECO at 7:49 p.m.,” the attorneys’ press release said. “By 7:52 p.m. Shawn Smith was dead.”

The attorneys' news release described Smith as a “decorated Marine who survived Desert Storm” but who “could not survive the Roanoke County police.”

“We intend to hold the police responsible for yet another brutal and senseless killing,” the press release said. “We can only hope that the Roanoke County Police learn from this incident how to protect and to serve, and not harm, those in mental health crisis.”

Holohan said this is the only officer-related case of deadly force he has examined since entering office in January 2020. He said it is “not a common occurrence” in the county.

One of the most high-profile police shootings in the Roanoke Valley in recent years involved Roanoke County police. Two county officers shot and killed Kionte Spencer, an 18-year-old high school student, in February 2016 beside Cave Spring Corners shopping center after police said Spencer did not comply with commands to drop what appeared to be a weapon. The object in Spencer's hand turned out to be a broken BB gun.

