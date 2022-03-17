Defendant granted bond after judge declares mistrial in Franklin County rape trial

ROCKY MOUNT — A mistrial was declared in a Franklin County rape case Thursday after a judge concluded that jurors shouldn’t have been told about a co-defendant’s conviction in the case.

Jorge Luis Pena’s attorney had objected to the introduction of that information at the time but was overruled, Judge Tim Allen said as he explained the step he was about to take.

After reviewing other court precedent on the point, Allen said, he concluded it had been an error to let the jury learn about the outcome of the case against co-defendant Sammy Ahmed Hamadeh.

Hamadeh, now 25, was accused alongside Pena, now 29, in a 2019 sexual assault reported at Smith Mountain Lake Community Park. The two had been at the lake on a June day with a group of people that included a 19-year-old woman who witnesses reported seeing being attacked in one of the coves.

Hamadeh, who didn’t testify at Pena’s trial this week, pleaded no contest to a rape charge last year and was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Allen, presiding over Pena’s trial, said records of Hamadeh’s conviction had been filed as an exhibit and given to the jury during proceedings the day before. That cannot be undone, he said, and he felt he had no choice but to declare a mistrial.

“I don’t see any way we can fix the issue at this time,” Allen said. “... I wish the mistake had not been made but it has been made.”

The decision was announced just before closing arguments were expected to begin in what had been a three-day trial. The 13 jurors — a 12-member panel plus one alternate — were dismissed with the court’s thanks for their service.

Defense attorney Aaron Houchens moved immediately for Pena to be granted bond. He has been jailed since his arrest almost three years ago, Houchens said, and now faces a delay that was not his doing.

Pena hadn’t sought bond before. Houchens said he had been awaiting his day in court. “He has been ready for trial,” he said. “He gets to trial, and we all know what happened there.”

To continue holding him now would inflict further agony on him, Houchens said. “This was not his fault … It’s just not fair.”

Assistant prosecutor Sandra Workman opposed the request, and cited in part the seriousness of the allegations. Pena hadn’t lived in the area long before his arrest, she added, and has family ties out of state.

Houchens countered that Pena’s mother lived in the region, and he could stay with her. Pena voluntarily spoke with investigators before his arrest and didn’t flee, he added.

Judge Allen agreed to set bond but stipulated that Pena would have to be supervised by the probation office while out on release. He also declined the defense’s request for a $5,000 bond and instead set it at a $50,000 secured bond.

Pena must live with his mother, refrain from alcohol use and have no contact with the woman in the case as part of his bond order.

A new trial date was set for July 26, according to online records. The defense indicated Thursday that it planned to file a motion petitioning for the case to be dismissed entirely.

Pena has maintained that he’s not guilty of the allegations.