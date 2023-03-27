A Moneta woman who was caught with a loaded handgun in her carry-on bag at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport last month had her initial court hearing Monday in Roanoke General District Court.

On Feb. 12, Susan Goodman Epperly, 64, was charged with carrying a weapon in an airport terminal, a misdemeanor, according to Virginia's online court case information system.

Epperly had a .380 caliber revolver loaded with five bullets in her carry-on bag, which was inspected after it passed through an x-ray unit, the Transportation Security Administration reported.

On Monday, Epperly appeared in Roanoke General District Court with her attorney, Raphael "Ray" Ferris. She pleaded no contest to the misdemeanor weapons charge, which was taken under advisement for six months.

Her plea agreement with the commonwealth, represented by Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Jason Morgan, also called for the destruction of the confiscated handgun.

Ferris said Epperly has already paid a $2,500 fine to the TSA, which may impose financial civil penalties of up to $14,950 per violation.

"You've been given a great opportunity here," Judge Thomas Roe said. "Take advantage of it, okay?"

Epperly is scheduled to appear in court again in September. She is the first person to be charged in Roanoke in 2023 with the airport weapons charge. In 2022, a record-setting eight weapons were seized at the Roanoke airport terminal.