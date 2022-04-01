Defendant pleads guilty to amended charge in Craig County homicide case

A Covington man has entered a guilty plea to involuntary manslaughter charge in a case involving a fatal shooting last year in Craig County

Jeremiah Christian Bradshaw, 30, was originally charged with first-degree murder in the death of Christopher Bud Broughman, 28, of Covington. That charge was changed to involuntary manslaughter.

According to court documents, Broughman went to Bradshaw's home late Aug. 5 or early Aug. 6 "armed with an 'axe' handle," which he used to break through the back door.

Bradshaw and Broughman's "estranged wife" were inside. Broughman pushed her to the ground and approached Bradshaw, who shot Broughman "multiple times."

Court documents also indicate that Bradshaw and Broughman's wife left Bradshaw's house after the incident. Broughman died at the scene, and Bradshaw was arrested later on Aug. 6.

Craig County Commonwealth's Attorney Matthew Dunne said Monday that there was "no doubt" that Broughman had broken into the house. But he also said it was evident that Broughman had methamphetamine in his system at the time of the break-in. He said that evidence could be considered at Bradshaw's sentencing hearing.

Judge Joel Branscom said the reported 8- or 9-hour delay between when Broughman was shot and when the incident was reported changes the case from a self-defense case to "something else" – a manslaughter case.

Bradshaw's guilty plea on the involuntary manslaughter charge could incarcerate him for up to 10 years, Branscom said.

Bradshaw's sentencing hearing has been scheduled for July 25 in Craig County Circuit Court.