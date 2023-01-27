Defendant's family members stage courtroom drama during 1-81 homicide sentencing

The Mississippi man charged with eluding police and killing his best friend when he crashed a car on an Interstate 81 on-ramp last year was sentenced in Botetourt County Circuit Court on Thursday during a hearing in which attorneys questioned his ex-police chief stepfather, and his stepbrother left the courthouse in handcuffs.

Errington Stenson, 28, of Gulfport, Mississippi was charged with felony murder homicide and eluding police, plus misdemeanor reckless driving, after a fiery crash killed his friend, Gevante "Dale" Bolton, 28, also of Mississippi.

At about 4:20 a.m. on Feb. 8, 2022 a 2018 Chevrolet Impala — clocked going 99 mph southbound by a Botetourt County deputy — careened off the interstate at the exit 150 interchange at Daleville, crossed the off ramp and smashed into a parked tractor-trailer, state police said.

The Chevrolet caught fire in the collision. One passenger, Dale Brown, died at the scene, and one was airlifted to a hospital.

In September, Stenson pleaded no contest to all three charges and was convicted. Members of his family and Bolton's family traveled from Mississippi to attend his sentencing hearing Thursday.

Among those family members, seated on the defendant's side of the courtroom, was Bolton’s stepbrother, Ronnie E. Rankins Jr., 34, of Beaumont, Mississippi, who was injured in the Feb. 8 crash.

Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Gillian Deegan said in a post-hearing interview that Rankins Jr. had been subpoenaed to appear in Botetourt County General District Court in April to testify during Stenson's preliminary hearing.

Court documents indicate that a subpoena was filed by the attorney's office, and that subpoena was personally served to Rankins Jr. When he didn't appear in court in April, Deegan said a capias was issued for his arrest.

During Thursday's hearing, defense attorney Rob Dean identified Rankins Jr., who stood up from his seat in the gallery. Deegan quietly got the attention of a deputy in the courtroom and advised him that a warrant was out for Rankins Jr.'s arrest.

Rankins Jr. was removed from the courtroom, and Deegan said a "scuffle" occurred. She said later that Rankins Jr. had been arrested and left the courthouse in handcuffs.

Dean said he became aware that Rankins Jr. had been arrested at about 6 p.m. Thursday, about three hours after the conclusion of Stenson's hearing.

"I was not aware that he was ever summonsed to appear in court on April 18 last year," Dean said in an email Thursday evening. "The prosecutor did not call any witnesses on that date, as we entered a waiver of the preliminary hearing."

According to Virginia’s online court case information system, Rankins Jr. was charged on Thursday with disobeying judgement, or contempt. The case was resolved in Botetourt County General District Court on Friday.

The online system indicates that Rankins Jr., represented by Dean, was found guilty of the contempt charge and ordered to pay $76 in court costs.

Rankin Jr.’s father, Ronnie Rankins Sr., was called by Dean to testify during Thursday’s hearing. The man told the court he was a retired police chief. But Deegan said her understanding is that he was fired from the position after Stenson’s arrest in Mississippi.

After the fatal crash, Stenson was treated for injuries he sustained in the collision at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was released from the hospital before deputies could serve him with arrest warrants.

The U.S. Marshals Service was contacted and asked to help locate Stenson, who police believed had returned to Mississippi. Deegan said after Thursday’s hearing that law enforcement went to Rankins Sr.’s residence looking for Stenson.

There, Deegan recalled from police reports, Rankins Sr. was “uncooperative” with officers, who had to “force their way in” the residence.

Inside the home, Deegan continued, law enforcement found and seized evidence of drug activity. Stenson was found in the home’s garage.

Deegan also said after Thursday’s hearing that Rankins Sr. was the first person Stenson called after the Feb. 8 crash. She said the Virginia State Police’s Salem office also got a call from Rankins Sr. that night.

The stepfather testified Thursday that he could not confirm or deny that he made that call. But he did testify that he didn’t know Stenson was in his home when the U.S. Marshals knocked on his door.

Rankins Sr. referred to Stenson during his testimony as “Mr. Z,” which he told Deegan was short for a nickname: Zoom.

Other family members of Stenson and Bolton testified Thursday that the men, who knew each other from elementary school, were like brothers. Stenson’s girlfriend of 14 years said Bolton wouldn’t have wanted Stenson to be in court.

“Everybody loved Dale, and everybody loves Errington,” she testified. “There was nothing Errington wouldn’t do for Dale, nothing Dale wouldn’t do for Errington.”

But Bolton’s father said Stenson needed to spend time in prison.

“I am so disappointed in this young man,” he said, nodding in Stenson’s direction from his seat on the witness stand. “I just can’t imagine anyone driving 100 plus miles per hour on that highway.”

“You have to take responsibility for what you’ve done,” Bolton’s father continued. “You need some help. You need some time to get yourself together to make sure you don’t do this again. Please, change.”

One of Bolton’s sisters also said Stenson needed to be held accountable for his actions on Feb. 8, “to set an example” for people who are thinking about making similar decisions.

Bolton’s stepmother said Bolton was “always happy, always smiling, always helping,” and she can “hear him saying, ‘Stop this car. Let me out.’” She said Bolton wanted to make something of himself, but his life was “stolen” from him.

“God took what he wanted, and he left what he didn’t want,” the stepmother said. “I don’t think 25 years is justice. Because it didn’t have to be that way. He played Russian roulette with his life and with everyone that was in his car.”

Dean argued that the incident that caused Dalton’s death was, “by all accounts,” an accident. But Deegan disagreed, saying “To keep referring to this as an accident is ridiculous.”

“Bad things happen when people run from police, and bad things happened this time,” the prosecutor said. “He decided to go too fast, to try to outrun the police […], which resulted in the death of a human being. ”

“I’m truly sorry. My actions, they hurt a lot of people,” Stenson told the court Thursday. He said he would give anything to live another day with Bolton, whom he called “a man of reason.”

Judge Joel Branscom told Stenson that when he looks at eluding charges, he starts “at the maximum” when considering a sentence.

“When people decide not to stop, they’re breaking the law,” Branscom said. “It’s happening all the time, and this is the result.”

On the eluding charge, Branscom sentenced Stenson to sixteen years in prison: five years for eluding, one year for reckless driving and 40 years for homicide, suspended after 10 years have been served.