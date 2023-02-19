CHRISTIANSBURG — A mental competency evaluation will be the next legal step for a Montgomery County man accused of fatally shooting his sister last year, a judge ordered Monday.

Russell Steven Snider, 52, is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the death of 60-year-old Nancy Marie Snider.

Russell Snider was not present for the hearing Monday in Montgomery County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court where his attorney, Fred Kellerman of Christiansburg, asked for the competency evaluation. Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Rachel Shrader did not object and Judge Robert Viar quickly ordered that testing be done.

Viar scheduled another hearing for March 27 to review the evaluation’s finding, if they are available by then, and to determine how to proceed.

Russell Snider was arrested on Dec. 21 at his home after county sheriff’s deputies received an emergency call from a neighbor. Officers arriving at the residence in the 900 block of Switchback Road found Nancy Snider dead. The medical examiner’s office later determined that she died from a single gunshot wound, according to a search warrant filed in the case.

Russell Snider told officers that the shooting occurred as his sister assaulted him and their invalid father, and that he fired his gun in self-defense, a search warrant said.

The siblings’ father, Curtis Snider, was bedridden and in hospice care in December, the search warrant said. Curtis Snider and his son lived together on Switchback Road, which is west of Christiansburg.

Nancy Snider also lived in the Christiansburg area, an investigator said in December.