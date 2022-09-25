Del. March accuses Del. Williams of assault, claiming her likely primary opponent shoved her at GOP meeting

Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, filed a criminal complaint Saturday against another Republican delegate who is expected to be her primary opponent next year, saying the other delegate shoved her at a GOP event in Wytheville.

The misdemeanor assault and battery charge against Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick, means that he and March will face one another in a courtroom before they compete for the party’s nomination to represent a redrawn legislative district. A hearing was scheduled for Nov. 24 in Wythe County General District Court.

Both delegates were upset Sunday as they described the incident.

“Another explosive, unhinged reaction,” Williams said of his fellow legislator’s response.

“He’s a bully,” March said.

Unsurprisingly, the two General Assembly members had very different descriptions of what occurred the night before at the Ninth Congressional District Republican Celebration.

Both said that the gala — held at the Wytheville Meeting Center with dinner, live music and speeches from Ninth District U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith and others — was winding down when their paths came together. March said she was standing near an exit with some staff members, talking to people as they left. Williams said that he and his “team” watched for about 20 minutes, waiting for March to leave.

But Williams said that eventually, he and his wife, who he said is six months pregnant and had had enough of the noise, decided it was time to go home.

The two delegates collided.

Williams said that as he made his way through the people at the exit, he accidentally bumped into March’s shoulder and elbow. Williams said that he apologized and kept going. “I did not intentionally do anything to Ms. March,” Williams said.

March said that Williams “kind of came barreling out of the room” and that “one of my witnesses” saw Williams change course “to slam into me.”

“The fact that we’re in an election, it obviously was intentional,” March said.

March said Sunday that though the impact had been forceful, she was fine.

March said that earlier in the evening, before the physical contact, Williams picked a verbal fight with one of her staff members and grabbed one of her interns by the arm. “I definitely think he’s unfit for office since he can’t control his emotions,” March said.

Williams said that after the contact, March “just lost her mind. She was racing around the room trying to convince everybody that I’d bumped into her.”

But, Williams continued, “the only person who thinks this is a crime is Marie March.”

However, Carroll County Supervisor Jody Early said Sunday that he was at the GOP dinner and saw what he thought was Williams purposefully shoving or elbowing March.

Early said that he had his own unpleasant encounter with Williams just before March’s — that he was near the exit talking with the party’s state chairman when Williams approached, pointed at Early and told the chairman to watch out, that Early was “trying to screw me over,” apparently a reference to the upcoming nomination contest.

Williams walked away, then came past with his wife a few moments later, Early said.

“At that point most everybody had left, it wasn’t that crowded. … If they wanted to leave they could have said excuse us,” Early said. “... It appeared to me that he intentionally veered over toward Del. March.”

The conflict between the two first-term delegates began when Virginia’s every-decade re-drawing of legislative lines erased their existing seats and left March and Williams both in the new 47th District, which includes Floyd, Patrick and Carroll counties, western Henry County and Galax. It is seen as a district likely to favor Republicans in the November 2023 election.

The date and other details of the GOP nominating contest for the new district have not been set but Williams and March began positioning themselves months ago.

Williams called March’s actions Saturday “a complete political hit job.”

Williams said that he was wary of March before Saturday and that he and an aide had once declined to ride an elevator alone with March and one of her aides because he was worried that she would claim something inappropriate was said or done.

“You can’t be alone with her, you can’t be on the phone with her, you can’t trust her,” Williams said.

March said that it was Williams whose behavior was inappropriate. “He’s a spoiled rich kid and he’s never been told no and he runs around bullying people,” March said.

The scathing comments and criminal warrant were a stark contrast to what Williams said was the message that Griffith and other speakers tried to deliver earlier Saturday, before the delegates’ confrontation: a call for party unity.