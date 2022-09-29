Del. Wren Williams' witness: No shove in Wytheville

Brush, bump, or shoulder slam: The tiff between Virginia House of Delegates members — and expected GOP primary opponents — Wren Williams and Marie March continued Thursday with Williams announcing that a witness had come forward to back his version of events.

That version was that Williams did not commit assault and battery against his legislative colleague, as March claimed in a criminal warrant sworn out at the end of a Republican Party gathering Saturday in Wytheville. March said that as people were walking out of the event at the Wytheville Meeting Center, Williams changed course in the center's lobby to ram into her, or "intentionally pushed/shoulder slammed into me," as she said in the warrant.

Williams said Sunday that he accidentally bumped into March and apologized. He presently has a hearing on the misdemeanor charge scheduled for Dec. 15 in Wythe County General District Court.

March and Williams, both first-term delegates, presently represent the 7th and 9th House districts, respectively. But redistricting approved in December put both delegates in the new 47th House District and both have said they plan to compete for the Republican nomination for the new seat. The nomination process probably won't start until next year but Williams and March have been criticizing one another's positions for months.

This week, however, it was the accusation of delegate-on-delegate assault that stirred hubbub. The legislators issued dueling statements and both sent out video clips that they said supported their accounts.

Williams' released grainy footage from the meeting center's security cameras that was too indistinct to show details of the encounter. But the video did not show anyone reeling away from anyone else. A second part of the video that Williams released was higher resolution and showed March reenacting the encounter for police officers, waving her arms over her head and taking three steps backward.

March responded with body camera videos from police officers, including one that showed Williams, a criminal defense attorney, at first declining to give even his name to an officer who followed him into the parking lot.

March's version of events has been supported by Carroll County Supervisor Jody Early, who said Sunday that he was standing near March and it looked to him like Williams "intentionally veered over" to run into March.

On Thursday, Williams presented his own witness: Debra Atwell, the treasurer of Washington County's local Republican Party.

In a news release, Williams relayed that Atwell, of Abingdon, was standing directly behind March when the two delegates met.

It was not a hard bump, Atwell said in Williams' statement. “It was just like if you passed someone in the airport and brushed against their shoulder. She didn’t waver at all, or even move.”

“He did not veer to hit her … As soon as they had the shoulder tap, Wren turned around and said, ‘Oh, excuse me, I’m sorry.’ … I didn’t think anything of what had happened," Atwell continued.

It was not until Monday, when a friend showed Atwell a news article, that she realized a criminal charge had followed, Atwell said.

“I think these charges are ludicrous. … I was shocked and appalled and disgusted that Marie March had blown this so far out of proportion — way, way out of proportion. Marie’s response has been ludicrous and crazy.”

In Williams' statement, Atwell called on March to drop the charge, adding, “I hope that we can all heal as a party from this misunderstanding.”

Reached by telephone Thursday, Atwell said that if the charge actually makes it to court, she was ready to testify on Williams' behalf. Atwell said that she was moved to contact Williams by the video that showed March talking to police and seeming to show the contact made her lurch backwards.

"I was standing right behind her. She did not stagger. If she did stagger, she would have knocked right into me," Atwell emphasized.

"That totally did not happen," Atwell said.

Atwell said that she had known Williams for several years and did not think of him as a troublemaker. She said that she knew March through being at party events but did not know her personally.

Atwell said that she had not realized until this week that the two delegates were now in the same district.

March did not reply to a message seeking comment Thursday afternoon.

In his statement, Williams thanked Atwell.

Of his likely primary rival, Williams said, “It is sickening that March has continued to double down on her lies to police officers that evening, claiming this was ‘Assault and Battery.’ Nothing could be further from the truth. This is truly unhinged behavior. March is putting spectacle over decency, and that is unbecoming of an elected official.”