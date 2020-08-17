Dentist convicted of assaulting woman and son in Christiansburg

When Williams took out his phone and tried to call 911, Mower took the phone and threw it into the street, breaking it, Sung said.

During the fight, Mower held a writing pen in one of his fists so that it stuck out between his fingers, Sung said. When he swung the hand with the pen toward her, Williams flung up his arm to block the blow and received a cut from the pen that ran from his wrist to within a couple inches of his elbow, Sung said.

Williams did not require hospitalization, Sung said.

Sung said that she and her son did not know Mower before the incident but learned that his wife lived in the next house.

Obenshain said after the hearing that Sung’s account matched his understanding of what had happened.

A Radford grand jury is scheduled next month to review charges that Mower faces there and decide if he should be tried in the city’s Circuit Court.

In January, Radford police arrested Mower, who until 2019 had a dentistry practice in the city, after he allegedly ran his pickup truck into the back of another vehicle at an intersection. Officers determined that Mower was intoxicated but he resisted arrest and was Tasered twice as police took him into custody, a prosecutor said at a Radford hearing.