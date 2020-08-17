Dentist convicted of assaulting woman and son in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG — A dentist who faces drug, gun and driving charges in Radford was convicted Monday in a Montgomery County assault case.
In a plea agreement in the county’s General District Court, Matthew Scott Mower, 40, of Christiansburg, said he was not guilty but agreed there was enough evidence to convict him of assault and battery and of interfering with an attempted 911 call. The charges stemmed from a May incident in which Mower attacked a woman and her adult son after they asked him to move his pickup truck from in front of their driveway.
Mower was given a six-month jail sentence for the assault charge and 30 days for the 911 call charge, with all the time suspended. Judge Randal Duncan ordered that Mower pay $900 to the man whose phone he broke.
The judge also banned Mower for a year from the Cambria Crossing neighborhood, where the incident occurred, and said Mower could have no contact with the woman and her son.
Two other charges, of assault and battery and of destruction of property, were dropped in the plea agreement worked out by defense attorney Fred Kellerman of Christiansburg and Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Obenshain.
The details of the May 30 attack were not discussed in court Monday. But outside the courtroom, Tina Sung said when she and her 23-year-old son, Devin Williams, asked Mower to move his truck, Mower leapt out and began punching them.
When Williams took out his phone and tried to call 911, Mower took the phone and threw it into the street, breaking it, Sung said.
During the fight, Mower held a writing pen in one of his fists so that it stuck out between his fingers, Sung said. When he swung the hand with the pen toward her, Williams flung up his arm to block the blow and received a cut from the pen that ran from his wrist to within a couple inches of his elbow, Sung said.
Williams did not require hospitalization, Sung said.
Sung said that she and her son did not know Mower before the incident but learned that his wife lived in the next house.
Obenshain said after the hearing that Sung’s account matched his understanding of what had happened.
A Radford grand jury is scheduled next month to review charges that Mower faces there and decide if he should be tried in the city’s Circuit Court.
In January, Radford police arrested Mower, who until 2019 had a dentistry practice in the city, after he allegedly ran his pickup truck into the back of another vehicle at an intersection. Officers determined that Mower was intoxicated but he resisted arrest and was Tasered twice as police took him into custody, a prosecutor said at a Radford hearing.
A prosecutor said Mower had 150 pills in a bag in his pocket, and two pistols and brass knuckles in his truck, along with computers, phones and a notebook with lists of dollar amounts and Venmo payment system codes.
Mower told the officers that the pills were medication that he took to prevent seizures, the prosecutor said.
Mower testified in January that he also had a drug addiction that was not being treated.
In Radford, Mower is charged with distributing a Schedule I or II drug, possessing a gun while distributing drugs, driving while intoxicated, carrying a gun while intoxicated, and resisting arrest.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.