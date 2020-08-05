Deputies cleared in death of man shot in Botetourt County

Botetourt County Commonwealth’s Attorney John Alexander said he won’t file charges in connection with a police shooting that killed a man in March.

Each of the two Botetourt sheriff’s deputies involved “had a reasonable fear of imminent death or serious bodily injury at the time he fired his weapon and was justified in doing so,” according to a news release Alexander issued Wednesday.

During the incident, which occurred March 27 in the remote Arcadia area of the county, Robert Harmon Sword was shot once and died of his injuries, according to the release and an email from Alexander. Authorities earlier had spelled his middle name as Harman.

The release does not name the deputies.

A Virginia State Police news release issued in March said Sword, 46, was from Orlando, Florida. Alexander’s legal conclusion that no charges are warranted was based on a state police investigation of the incident.