Destroying Pulaski officer's memorial brings probation, mental health exam

On Tuesday, Davidson pleaded guilty to three offenses: intentional destruction of property valued at less than $1,000, reckless driving, and hit-and-run involving unattended property.

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Nicole Cumberland outlined a plea agreement in which Davidson received a 12-month jail term for property destruction and 90 days for reckless driving. All of the jail time was suspended for 12 months, with a requirement that Davidson stay out of trouble during that time. He will be supervised by the probation office, Cumberland said. A $1,000 fine was recommended on the property destruction charge, with half of it suspended.

On the hit-and-run charge, Cumberland asked that DeHart take it under advisement for a year and dismiss it if Davidson stays on good behavior for a year.

DeHart imposed the punishment recommended in the plea agreement, setting a review hearing for the hit-and-run charge for June 7, 2022.

After Tuesday's hearing, Commonwealth's Attorney Justin Griffith emailed a statement to reporters, saying he appreciated Davidson accepting responsibility.

"The temporary memorial on Rt. 11 in memory of Sgt. Perry Hodge certainly means a lot to many people in this community, including my office. As someone who had no criminal convictions before today, we are hopeful and confident that Mr. Davidson abides by the Court’s orders and that his actions that day were an anomaly," Griffith wrote. "This case is a good example of how we don’t always know just how our actions can affect others."

