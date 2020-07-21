You are the owner of this article.
DNA sought in case of dead infant in Roanoke County

Roanoke County Police vehicles are seen outside Tanglewood Mall on Sunday at 6 p.m.

 Neil Harvey | The Roanoke Times

Investigators are still working to unravel the link between a woman who was arrested Sunday and a child who was found dead among her belongings.

The infant was discovered wrapped in a jacket inside a shopping bag found with 34-year-old Mandy Lavonne Lacy, according to Roanoke County police.

The relationship between Lacy and the baby remains unclear, officials said. In a search warrant granted Monday, investigators were authorized to collect a DNA swab from Lacy to compare against the child and determine whether there is a biological connection.

Lacy is believed to be transient, authorities said. Court papers indicate it remains unclear how long she has been in the region.

The police approached Lacy, whose name is sometimes spelled Lacey in records, on Sunday afternoon after being dispatched to Tanglewood Mall for a call about a woman behaving erratically.

Lacy punched an officer in the forehead, said a police spokeswoman. She was arrested and is now being held on charges of assaulting an officer and public intoxication.

Authorities said the baby was discovered in a small bag, described in the search warrant as similar to a grocery bag, during a search of Lacy’s belongings.

Decomposition made it difficult to determine the age and sex of the baby, officials said. Investigators are awaiting the findings of the medical examiner’s office.

Lacy is being held without bond at the Western Virginia Regional Jail.

