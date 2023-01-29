Double bank robbery netted $300, and six years to serve

PULASKI — Anthony David Locke, who pleaded guilty last year to robbing the same Pulaski bank twice back in 2019, faced possible double life sentences this week.

But Locke, 35, told the judge that he thought anything more than 10 years would be “harsh.”

“I didn’t have a gun,” Locke said to Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Brad Finch.

Finch agreed that Locke didn’t use a weapon and said that Locke’s demands for a total of $300 were “unusually small for this type of crime.” The judge said that he was officially finding that Locke had accepted responsibility for his crimes and that there was a mitigating history of mental illness.

Then Finch imposed two 20-year prison terms, one for each of the robbery charges for which Locke was convicted — and said that after Locke served six years, the rest of the sentence would be suspended.

The Wednesday hearing ended a case that spanned two eras of Virginia law as it applied to robbery. The law that was in effect in 2019, when Locke twice held up a BB&T branch, set a penalty range of 20 years to life. But more recently, the General Assembly reduced the possible punishment to a maximum five years per count.

There was no argument Wednesday about which law applied to Locke — all agreed that he faced the longer potential sentence of the earlier version of the statute.

However, attorney Nathan Roberts of the public defender’s office questioned the fairness of imposing a long sentence now that legislators had said the crime warranted a shorter amount of time.

Locke’s case lingered in the courts for so long partly because he underwent rounds of treatment to restore his mental competency so that he could assist in his own defense.

Roberts on Wednesday highlighted Locke’s long record of mental health problems and institutionalization, saying that while his client made poor choices, “in many ways we have a system that has failed Mr. Locke.”

According to Roberts, Locke was diagnosed with treatment-resistant schizophrenia and major depressive disorder, and was committed to state care at the Southwestern Virginia Mental Health Institute in Marion from 2012 until July 2019. Records were unclear, Roberts said, but indicated a previous stint in a mental health facility in Florida and possibly another in Virginia.

In Marion, Locke did not want to be released and tried to hang himself, Roberts said. But he was put in an assisted living facility in Dublin.

Locke later told police that while at the assisted living facility, he needed money for food and decided to rob a bank, Roberts said. On Oct. 15, 2019, Locke entered the BB&T branch — that has since become a Truist — and gave a teller a note saying that he would shoot her if he was not given $100.

He left with the money, then returned on Oct. 29 and this time demanded $200.

Arrested soon after the second robbery, Locke told police that he did not ask for larger amounts because he did not want to be greedy, Roberts said.

At an earlier hearing, a prosecutor said that Locke told police that he should have sought more money and bought a car or a bus ticket immediately after the robberies.

On Wednesday, Commonwealth’s Attorney Justin Griffith noted that psychiatric evaluations had determined that when Locke committed the robberies, he met the state’s mental health requirements for personal responsibility — that he knew the difference between right and wrong. The bank robberies required “significant premeditation” in their planning and execution, Griffith said. Locke wielded “terror and fear” against tellers who now would always wonder about their customers’ intentions, Griffith added.

Griffith asked that Locke be incarcerated for the rest of his life.

A day after the hearing, Griffith issued a statement that said, “there is a balance that must be weighed at the intersection of mental health and the criminal justice system.”

Going back through the steps Locke took in committing the robberies, the prosecutor said that he still thought a long sentence was justified. But he called the judge’s decision “well-reasoned.”