Downtown Roanoke brawl that injured 2 men leads to unlawful wounding plea

A brawl outside a downtown Roanoke nightspot, which left two men with knife wounds late last summer, was resolved in court Tuesday by plea agreement.

Kemarcus Kentrell Curry, 35, pleaded no contest to a single count of unlawful wounding in the Sept. 11 incident. He initially had been charged with two count of malicious wounding.

Curry, who has been held since his arrest that night, got a three-year sentence but that term has been suspended, minus the time he has already served. Online jail records show he was released Tuesday following the hearing.

Roanoke Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney John Beamer said at the hearing that Curry had found himself at odds with two men, Nathaniel Lamont Turner and Todd Tarkenton Wilkerson, outside a Roanoke City Market Building bar around 9:15 p.m.

Curry and Turner exchanged blows and a security video — not shown in court — indicated that Wilkerson got between them, at which point Curry can be seen bringing his arm down in a stabbing motion multiple times, Beamer said.

Turner was cut and received treatment at the scene; Wilkerson had more numerous injuries and went to the hospital but was released that night.

The scuffle arose from an argument about a woman, Beamer said.