Downtown Roanoke shooting scatters a crowd, hospitalizes one man

Roanoke police are investigating a shooting that dispersed a large crowd downtown early Saturday morning.

The nonfatal shooting is the 37th with injuries to occur in the city since Jan. 1.

At approximately 12:45 a.m., officers working in the downtown area of the city heard a gunshot, a police department news release said.

Officers observed "a large group of people leaving a parking lot" in the 100 block of Campbell Avenue Southeast, police said.

Police ran to the scene of the shooting and found a man lying on the ground with what looked like a critical gunshot wound.

"Officers began rendering aid and attempting to control the large crowd that was surrounding the victim and scene," police said.

Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel arrived and then transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police said Saturday afternoon that details about what led to the shooting were limited.

"This remains an ongoing investigation," police said.

If you know something about the incident, call 540-344-8500 to share what you know with police, or send a text beginning with "RoanokePD" to 274637. Police say both texts and calls can remain anonymous.