Downtown Roanoke shooting suspect arrested after brief chase

A fleeing suspect was apprehended and charged near Elmwood Park Wednesday after receiving reports of shots fired in downtown Roanoke, Roanoke police said.

Police received a report of shots fired near the intersection of Second Street and Salem Avenue around noon. "Evidence of a shooting" was located there, but no suspect, according spokesperson Caitlyn Cline.

Soon after, officers saw a man fitting the broadcast description of a suspect near Elmwood Park. "As officers approached the man and began speaking with him, he attempted to flee on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, the man was taken into custody without incident," Cline wrote in the news release.

As a result, Donato Richardson, 43 of Roanoke, was charged with attempted aggravated assault, use of firearm in commission of a felony, possession of methamphetamines, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

"Thanks to their teamwork and dedication, a suspect was taken into custody quickly and efficiently without further incident or danger to our community," Cline wrote.