 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Downtown Roanoke shooting suspect arrested after brief chase
alert

Downtown Roanoke shooting suspect arrested after brief chase

{{featured_button_text}}

A fleeing suspect was apprehended and charged near Elmwood Park Wednesday after receiving reports of shots fired in downtown Roanoke, Roanoke police said.

Police received a report of shots fired near the intersection of Second Street and Salem Avenue around noon. "Evidence of a shooting" was located there, but no suspect, according spokesperson Caitlyn Cline.

Soon after, officers saw a man fitting the broadcast description of a suspect near Elmwood Park. "As officers approached the man and began speaking with him, he attempted to flee on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, the man was taken into custody without incident," Cline wrote in the news release.

As a result, Donato Richardson, 43 of Roanoke, was charged with attempted aggravated assault, use of firearm in commission of a felony, possession of methamphetamines, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

"Thanks to their teamwork and dedication, a suspect was taken into custody quickly and efficiently without further incident or danger to our community," Cline wrote.

Donato Richardson

Donato Richardson

 Roanoke City Jail photo

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert