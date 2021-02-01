Driver accused in fatal Orange Avenue crash now charged with murder

The driver accused of manslaughter last month after a deadly wreck in northwest Roanoke now faces an added charge that carries a more severe punishment.

James Arlie William Brooks, 41, of Salem was indicted Monday on one count of felony murder, or accidentally killing someone while committing a felony. That carries between five and 40 years in prison.

Brooks is also charged with reckless involuntary DUI manslaughter in the Jan. 14 crash at Orange Avenue and Gainsboro Road that claimed the life of Gina Michelle Battle, a 56-year-old U.S. Postal Service employee.

Police have said that just prior to that wreck, there was a hit-and-run collision about a half-mile away, near Plantation Road, caused by a vehicle similar to one of the those involved in the fatal crash.

"We are essentially alleging that Mr. Brooks was committing the felony of hit-and-run, fleeing from the first crash, at the time he struck and killed the victim of the second crash," assistant prosecutor John McNeil said Monday, but he declined to discuss the case further.

Brooks' next court date is set for Feb. 25, a preliminary hearing on the DUI manslaughter charge, which carries a punishment of one to 20 years in prison.