Driver accused in Feb. 8 fatal crash on I-81 in Botetourt arrested in Mississippi

A driver accused in a deadly crash on Interstate 81 has been arrested in his home state of Mississippi and charged with felony homicide.

Errington Fitzgerald Stenson, 27, was initially hospitalized after the early morning Feb. 8 crash that left one passenger dead and another seriously wounded, authorities said.

The wreck, which was reported about 4:20 a.m. in Botetourt County, happened when a speeding 2018 Chevrolet Impala turned off at the 168-entrance ramp, crossed the road and hit a parked tractor-trailer, state police said at the time.

The Chevrolet had been clocked going 99 mph by a Botetourt County deputy, according to a news release. The deputy tried to pull over the vehicle but it didn't stop. The officer lost sight of the car but moments later the crash was reported.

The Chevrolet caught fire in the collision, and witnesses pulled out the people inside. One passenger died at the scene, and one was airlifted to a hospital.

Stenson, of Gulfport, Mississippi, was being treated at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital but was released before he could be served with the charges filed against him, authorities said.

Local law enforcement sought assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service after learning of the situation Tuesday. It was believed that Stenson had most likely returned to Mississippi.

He was arrested at a home in Gulfport later that same day, according to the federal agency's district office in Roanoke.

The people inside the residence wouldn't open the door for authorities but a search found Stenson in the home's garage, said a U.S. Marshals spokesman.

He was arrested on charges of eluding law enforcement and felony homicide. The homicide charge accuses him of accidentally causing a death while committing another crime.

Stenson has not yet appeared in court to respond to the charges. His extradition back to Virginia is pending.

