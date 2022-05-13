Driver charged after I-81 pursuit in Botetourt and Roanoke counties and scuffle with officers

Virginia State Police have provided more details about a Thursday afternoon high-speed chase on Interstate 81 in Botetourt and Roanoke counties that disrupted traffic and temporarily closed northbound lanes

A New Jersey man was arrested and charged with multiple offenses after a pursuit that ended with minor injuries to several law enforcement officers and the suspect.

State police said the incident began around 1 p.m. after a caller reported a southbound SUV pulling a trailer, was driving recklessly on the interstate while displaying red and blue flashing lights from inside the vehicle.

Troopers located the SUV at mile marker 158 near the Troutville rest area and a pursuit began after the it would not stop. The driver attempted to elude police by speeding up, reaching speeds above 90 mph and throwing items out of the vehicle at the pursuing officers.

The SUV continued south into Roanoke County, where the SUV crossed the grass median at mile marker 144 near the I-581 interchange and began traveling north on Interstate 81.

Officers were able to end the pursuit by deploying a tire deflation device, which disabled the vehicle near exit 150 near the Troutville weigh station

The driver exited the vehicle and followed commands to get on the ground. As officers from the Virginia State Police and Botetourt County Sheriff's Office approached the male, he began to resist. After a short struggle, he was taken into custody.

Roberto Jasser Villarreal Rios, 39, of Elizabeth, New Jersey, was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for minor injuries he received during the arrest.

Rios was charged with multiple offenses, including: throwing a missile from a vehicle (six counts), felony elude, reckless driving, assault on a law enforcement officer (two counts), destruction of property, resisting arrest and impersonating a police officer.

Two officers received minor injuries during the arrest and were treated and released at the scene.

After being released from Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, Rios was transported to the Botetourt and Craig County Jail, where he remains without bond.