Driver charged after staff members struck in Christiansburg High School parking lot

CHRISTIANSBURG — A teacher and an administrator received minor injuries Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of Christiansburg High School, a town news release said.

The news release, issued Thursday, said that the incident with the vehicle followed a "physical altercation" between juveniles.

Brenda Drake, a spokeswoman for the schools, wrote in an email Thursday that students were involved in the fight.

The town statement did not detail the connections between the altercation and the vehicle striking the school workers. The people who were hit by the vehicle were not named. The news release said they were not seriously hurt.

The driver, identified as Freddie Nicole Mckenzie-Barnes, 45, of Christiansburg, was charged with two felony counts of hit and run and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

She is scheduled to be arraigned on the felony charges on Nov. 15 in Montgomery County General District Court.

Drake wrote that Mckenzie-Barnes is not an employee of the school system, and that the schools are working with police to investigate the initial fight and the timeline of events that followed.