Driver charged with shooting at another vehicle on I-581/U.S.220 corridor in Roanoke

A spokeswoman said the police investigation into the incident remained ongoing Friday but no other suspects are being sought.

This is the second shooting on I-581 in the past month and is part of a trend of rising gun violence seen this year in Roanoke and elsewhere.

In a statement, Chief Sam Roman reiterated that authorities are taking the rising numbers seriously and are responding.

"This is an excellent example of what we have said numerous times and will continue to say. If you choose to engage in violent behavior or criminal activity, we are going to do everything we can to ensure you are held accountable for your actions,” Roman said, adding of Wednesday’s case, “This act of gun violence was inexcusable, and I am extremely thankful that no one was seriously injured during this incident.”

The chief thanked the patrol division and the arrest team for their work on the case. “We are going to continue working with our community partners and specialized teams within the department to reduce violent crime in the city of Roanoke," he said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.