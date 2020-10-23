Driver charged with shooting at another vehicle on I-581/U.S.220 corridor in Roanoke

A Roanoke driver has been arrested and charged with shooting at another driver after the two came close to colliding, according to the Roanoke Police Department.
Jaylan Andrew Holland, 19, is accused of opening fire Wednesday on Interstate 581/U.S. 220 .
The police said the gunfire was reported about 2 p.m. after two vehicles had a near-collision near the Orange Avenue (U.S. 460) on-ramp.
The victim, who wasn’t injured in the road rage incident, attempted to merge onto the interstate’s southbound lanes while Holland was already driving south, authorities said. Neither changed their speed for a safe merger, and the victim's car struck a roadside guardrail.
Both vehicles continued down the corridor.
At some point, officials said, Holland is suspected of brandishing a weapon and firing a shot. Investigators found what appeared to be a single bullet hole in the other vehicle’s driver-side door.
There is no indication the drivers knew each other beforehand. No one was hit by gunfire.
Holland was arrested that night after a search tracked him to a business in Salem, officials said. He was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle.
He’s listed as being held without bond in the city jail. His case has been set for a court appearance Nov. 25.
A spokeswoman said the police investigation into the incident remained ongoing Friday but no other suspects are being sought.
This is the second shooting on I-581 in the past month and is part of a trend of rising gun violence seen this year in Roanoke and elsewhere.
In a statement, Chief Sam Roman reiterated that authorities are taking the rising numbers seriously and are responding.
"This is an excellent example of what we have said numerous times and will continue to say. If you choose to engage in violent behavior or criminal activity, we are going to do everything we can to ensure you are held accountable for your actions,” Roman said, adding of Wednesday’s case, “This act of gun violence was inexcusable, and I am extremely thankful that no one was seriously injured during this incident.”
The chief thanked the patrol division and the arrest team for their work on the case. “We are going to continue working with our community partners and specialized teams within the department to reduce violent crime in the city of Roanoke," he said.
