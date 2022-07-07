Driver crashes, takes own life in Botetourt County after police pursuit from Roanoke

An armed, suicidal individual crashed a vehicle and then shot himself in Botetourt County after he was pursued by Roanoke Police Thursday afternoon.

Roanoke Police said in a press release that they were alerted at 3:30 p.m. by a 911 call that a male, suicidal subject with a firearm was in the 4600 block of Long Acre Drive Northeast.

“The caller advised the male subject was no longer on scene and had left in a vehicle,” the police said. “The description of the vehicle was aired to all patrol units. Officers were also advised that the man had an active felony warrant from another jurisdiction.”

After that information was relayed, a Roanoke officer saw the described vehicle traveling near Orange Avenue and Williamson Road Northeast. The officer started to follow the vehicle.

“The officer verified that the driver of the vehicle was the suicidal subject and noted that there was a passenger in the vehicle as well,” the police said. “The officer initiated a traffic stop, but the man did not comply.”

Because officers had been told a weapon was in the vehicle and there was a warrant for the subject’s arrest, the officer continued the pursuit.

“The pursuit did not reach excessive speeds and traffic was not impacted,” police said.

The subject continued driving at a low rate of speed out of the city. Additional patrol units deployed pursuit intervention devices, police said, in an attempt to stop the vehicle safely.

“Despite the vehicle being damaged by the devices, the driver continued fleeing,” police said.

Eventually. the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed in the 3100 block of Read Mountain Road in Botetourt County.

Then, the subject used the firearm in his possession to end his own life.

“The passenger of the vehicle did not sustain major injuries in the crash,” police said.

The Botetourt County Fire and EMS Department transported the passenger to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital as a precaution.

Officers later found that the passenger was facing active felony charges in Roanoke and another jurisdiction.

“The passenger will be taken into custody and those charges will be served after they receive medical treatment,” police said. “No one else was injured regarding this incident.”

Botetourt County Sheriff Matt Ward said his officers were alerted about the pursuit at 3:56 p.m. In a live video on Facebook at about 5:15 p.m., he encouraged people to avoid the areas of Read Mountain Road and Downing Street.

“Our officers are on the scene currently redirecting traffic and investigating that scene until it gets to the medical examiner’s office,” Ward said.

Ward said there was no danger or threat to the community, adding that caregivers would be able to pick up their children from Mini-World, a nearby child care center.

“We are redirecting traffic around so that you can get your child,” Ward said. “There is no danger whatsoever to those individuals. If you need to come and pick up your child, you can proceed to Read Mountain Road and Apple Tree Road and come down Downing Street, and we’ll get you into Mini-World.”

Roanoke Police said in its press release that the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office will be handling the investigation of the crash and the subject’s death.

“The Roanoke Police Department’s Professional Standards Unit will be conducting a review of the pursuit,” the Roanoke press release said. “This remains an ongoing investigation and no further details are available at this time.”

The pursued car’s driver and passenger were not identified in the police statement about the incident.