Driver died in hospital after interstate crash in Pulaski County

A New Hampshire man died earlier this month after a Jan. 31 interstate crash in Pulaski County, Virginia State Police reported Thursday.

Gerald P. Kinney, 74, of Dalton, New Hampshire, was injured last month when the 2011 Hyundai Tucson he was driving ran off the left side of the ramp at Exit 94, state police said. Kinney was heading south on I-81 when he turned onto the ramp, went off the side of it, overturned, and hit a tree.

Kinney was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He died there on Feb. 3, state police said.

Kinney was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. State police are continuing to investigate but consider speed to be a factor in the wreck.

 

Isiah Robinson, a PH senior and football standout who was celebrating his acceptance into college, was killed shortly Friday by gunshots in downtown Blacksburg.

