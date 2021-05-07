Driver in Christiansburg pepper spray stickup sentenced to 1½ years behind bars

Patel told investigators that as he closed his store, a white U-Haul truck with a man and woman inside drove by several times. Patel said that after he finished closing, he went to his car, carrying a green bag that contained his bank deposit bags, snacks and beer. A man tried to tug the bag away from him, Patel said, and pepper-sprayed him.

Patel said he let go of the bag and saw the man run away with it and get into a white U-Haul truck.

According to the prosecution summary, Nelson said she had been in the church parking lot for some time when Narcisse ran up, jumped in and told her to go. She headed back to the hotel but was stopped by police – at which point Narcisse leaped out of their rental truck and ran.

Officers found a can of pepper spray in the truck and a green tote bag containing snacks outside it, prosecutors said.

According to prosecution statements at earlier hearings, search warrants, and a town statement last year, Narcisse ran behind the Holiday Inn after Nelson was stopped. Officers could not find him until a woman called Christiansburg police and said a man was at her mother’s residence in the 100 block of Windsor Drive. He wanted a ride to the Super 8 motel and an Uber had been called.