Driver in fatal Roanoke wreck is denied bond after upgraded charges

A Roanoke driver charged in the death of another man, and previously granted release on bond, has now been ordered back into custody without bail.

Timothy Maurice Cotton initially was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of 57-year-old Timothy Gravely, following an April 10 crash at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Wayne Street Northwest, just off Williamson Road.

During July's grand jury session, Cotton was indicted on new and more serious charges, including aggravated DUI manslaughter, hit and run resulting in death and DWI as a first offense.

Although the exact circumstances of the crash are still being investigated, and little information has been released, during a bond hearing Tuesday, assistant prosecutor John Beamer said that around 5:15 p.m. that day, Cotton backed a 2008 Ford Escape into a pillar on the property, then accelerated rapidly and eventually struck other vehicles in the parking lot before leaving the scene. He was taken into custody about a block away and reportedly told police he had consumed about three drinks.

Gravely "was found underneath the debris" from the initial collision, according to Beamer, and he was hospitalized but died within the hour.