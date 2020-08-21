Driver in fatal Salem car crash to serve 6 months

A blood test taken just before 5 a.m. showed that Cabbler's blood-alcohol content was 0.03%, well below the legal limit for driving. Another complicating factor in the case was the fact that the BMW had no event data recorder, according to Salem Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Bowers.

Defense attorney Rob Dean said Cabbler had claimed that Saunders drank most of the margaritas that night, and Cabbler has also said that the crash occurred after Saunders pulled the BMW's emergency brake, causing the car to lose control. Dean did not elaborate on those circumstances.

"I just want to apologize to the family, because that was my best friend," Cabbler said of Saunders. Friends and relatives of both women were in court, eight on each side of the gallery, and Saunders' family wore blue T-shirts that bore pictures of the victim.

Judge Chris Clemens accepted the plea agreement, but noted, "I rely on their [the lawyers'] knowledge of the case and your lack of criminal history.

"This was a tragedy, and you're going to carry it with you forever," he told her.

In early 2018, Cabbler pleaded guilty in Roanoke to driving too fast for highway conditions, a misdemeanor, but that was dismissed after she paid $81 in court costs.

Cabbler's intake record Friday at the Western Virginia Regional Jail also showed a more recent criminal charge against her, grand larceny, from June 20, but it remains unclear in which locality that offense is alleged to have occurred.

