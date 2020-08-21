Driver in fatal Salem car crash to serve 6 months

The culpability in a fatal car crash last year was resolved at a plea hearing Friday in Salem Circuit Court.
The wreck occurred just after 1 a.m. May 20, 2019, at the intersection of Dalewood Avenue and Pexton Street, and claimed the life of Dontasia Yameen Saunders, 21, police have said.
Friday afternoon, the driver, Chrischioni Arica Cabbler, 22, who is Saunders' cousin, pleaded no contest to one count of involuntary manslaughter and, through her agreement with prosecutors, saw a related charge of reckless driving dropped.
Cabbler received a five-year prison sentence, but that term will be suspended after she serves six months.
In summarizing the evidence, Salem assistant prosecutor Cristina Agee said Cabbler was headed north on Dalewood in a BMW X3 when she struck a stone wall, continued on for more than 100 feet and crashed through a utility pole. Saunders was thrown nearly 20 yards from the vehicle and died at the scene, and Cabbler was taken to a hospital with injuries as well.
Police have said neither woman was wearing a seat belt, and a Virginia State Police reconstruction of the wreck estimated that the car might have been traveling nearly 60 mph. That stretch of Dalewood has a 25 mph speed limit, Agee said.
A receipt taken during a search of the car showed that earlier that night, at Applebee's Bar and Grill on Valley View Boulevard, the pair were served a total of 10 house margaritas between 11:15 p.m. and the restaurant's last call, 11:45 p.m.
A blood test taken just before 5 a.m. showed that Cabbler's blood-alcohol content was 0.03%, well below the legal limit for driving. Another complicating factor in the case was the fact that the BMW had no event data recorder, according to Salem Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Bowers.
Defense attorney Rob Dean said Cabbler had claimed that Saunders drank most of the margaritas that night, and Cabbler has also said that the crash occurred after Saunders pulled the BMW's emergency brake, causing the car to lose control. Dean did not elaborate on those circumstances.
"I just want to apologize to the family, because that was my best friend," Cabbler said of Saunders. Friends and relatives of both women were in court, eight on each side of the gallery, and Saunders' family wore blue T-shirts that bore pictures of the victim.
Judge Chris Clemens accepted the plea agreement, but noted, "I rely on their [the lawyers'] knowledge of the case and your lack of criminal history.
"This was a tragedy, and you're going to carry it with you forever," he told her.
In early 2018, Cabbler pleaded guilty in Roanoke to driving too fast for highway conditions, a misdemeanor, but that was dismissed after she paid $81 in court costs.
Cabbler's intake record Friday at the Western Virginia Regional Jail also showed a more recent criminal charge against her, grand larceny, from June 20, but it remains unclear in which locality that offense is alleged to have occurred.
